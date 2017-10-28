Mary J. Blige Requests Nearly $6 Million From Estranged Husband

Source: Philip Ramey Photography, LLC / Getty
Mary J. Blige
wants her estranged husband,
Kendu Isaacs
, to chip in on settling their debts.
Just days after a judge tabled Kendu’s request for a spousal support increase, Mary has filed new court documents stating that she wants him to pay her nearly $6 million to help fix their financial woes.
TMZ.com reports that they’re currently $11,622,614 in the hole. Much of that debt is owed to the IRS, and Mary said in the filings that she’s the only one shouldering this responsibility.
In court documents, she’s now requesting $5,990,357 from Kendu to cover his half of the burden. Whether, she’ll get that money from him is anyone’s guess. She’s stated in her new filing that Kendu isn’t doing anything to earn his own living, and she’s currently paying him $30,000 a month in spousal support.
