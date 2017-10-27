Entertainment News
Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing

We come together in prayer for our brother Tyrese.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Tyrese Gibson is having a rough month.

First, his former ex-wife Norma Gibson, alleged that the actor/singer physically abused the former couples’ 10-year-old daughter Shayla. Then Norma filed a restraining order against him urging a contentious custody battle.

On Thursday, Gibson checked himself into Cedar-Sinai in Los Angeles after a nine-hour hearing. Allegedly he was suffering from anxiety and chest pains.

The singer went on a marathon posting spree on Thursday, detailing accounts with strangers, while also posting videos of himself “unbothered,” smoking a cigar.

The R&B crooner was later released and posted on Instagram that the was only interned for 30 minutes.

But the drama between the couple wages on a Tyrese accused someone of coaxing his daughter against him. The singer also alleged that his ex is bitter and jealous of his new relationship.

Keep an eye on Tyrese y’all. Looks like the man needs some serious rest.

