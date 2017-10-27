News
Busy Weekend!

Pizza and beers party

There is a LOT of stuff going on this weekend. With all of the events and parties associated with NC Central University’s homecoming. Oh, you don’t know about all official events? Click here for those details.

This also the last weekend to go see  ‘A Solider’s Play’. You didn’t know about the show? Click here for details.

Plus you know Charlie Wilson is here this weekend too. Well if you plan to skip all of the events and stay home, check out the preview of ’48 Hours: Mystery’ on CBS. Interesting.

Photos