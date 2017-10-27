Which TV Shows Are Renewed & Canceled?

Yes, it is the end of October but networks have already decided which show are coming back and which ones are not. Things can change later in the season, but according to Rotten Tomatoes, below is the current list.
#
@midnight (Comedy Central) – Canceled
$100,000 Pyramid (ABC) – Renewed
12 Monkeys (SyFy) – Renewed (after fourth season)
13 Reasons Why (Netflix) – Renewed
2 Broke Girls (FOX) – Canceled
24: Legacy (FOX) – Canceled
60 Days In (A&E) – Renewed
The 100 (CW) – Renewed
APB (FOX) – Canceled
Adventure Time (Cartoon Network) – Canceled
Amazing Race (CBS) – Renewed
America’s Got Talent (NBC) – Renewed
America’s Next Top Model (CW) – Renewed (moving to VH-1)
American Crime (ABC) – Canceled
American Crime Story (FX) – Renewed
American Dad! (TBS) – Renewed
American Gods (Starz) – Renewed
American Horror Story (FX) – Renewed
American Housewife (ABC) – Renewed
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) – Renewed
American Vandal (Netflix) – Renewed
The Americans (FX) – Renewed
Angie Tribeca (TBS) – Renewed
Animals (HBO) – Renewed
Animal Kingdom (TNT) – Renewed
Anne With an E (Netflix) – Renewed
Any Given Wednesday (HBO) – Canceled
Aquarius (NBC) – Canceled
Arrow (CW) – Renewed
Archer (FX) – Renewed
The Arrangement (E!) – Renewed
Arrested Development (Netflix) – Renewed
Ash Vs. Evil Dead (Starz) – Renewed
Atlanta (FX) – Renewed
Atypical (Netflix) – Renewed
Awkward (MTV) – Canceled
Baby Daddy (Freeform) – Canceled
The Bachelor (ABC) – Renewed
Ballers (HBO) – Renewed
Banshee (Cinemax) – Canceled
Baskets (FX) – Renewed
Bates Motel (A&E) – Canceled (after new fifth season)
Being Mary Jane (BET) – Canceled
Believer (CNN) – Canceled
Berlin Station (Epix) – Renewed
Better Call Saul (AMC) – Renewed
Better Things (FX) – Renewed
Beyond (Freeform) – Renewed
The Big Bang Theory (CBS) – Renewed
Big Brother (CBS) – Renewed
Big Mouth (Netflix) – Renewed
Billions (Showtime) – Renewed
Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix) – Renewed
Black Mirror (Netflix) – Renewed
Black Sails (Starz) – Canceled (after new fourth season)
blackish (ABC) – Renewed
The Blacklist (NBC) – Renewed
The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC) – Canceled
Blindspot (NBC) – Renewed
Blood Drive (Syfy) – Canceled
Bloodline (Netflix) – Canceled (after new third season)
Blue Bloods (CBS) – Renewed
Blunt Talk (Starz) – Canceled
Bojack Horseman (Netflix) – Renewed
The Bold Type (Freeform) – Renewed
Bordertown (FOX) – Canceled
Bosch (Amazon) – Renewed
Brockmire (IFC) – Renewed
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX) – Renewed
Bull (CBS) – Renewed
BrainDead (CBS) – Canceled
CSI: Cyber (CBS) – Canceled
The Carmichael Show (NBC) – Canceled
Castle (ABC) – Canceled
The Catch (ABC) – Canceled
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) – Renewed
Chance (Hulu) – Renewed
Chelsea (Netflix) – Canceled
Chicago Justice (NBC) – Canceled
Chrisley Knows Best (USA)- Renewed
Class (BBC America) – Canceled
Code Black (CBS) – Renewed
Colony (USA) – Renewed
Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC) – Canceled
Containment (CW) – Canceled
Conviction (ABC) – Canceled
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – (CW) – Renewed
Criminal Minds – (CBS) – Renewed
Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (CBS) – Canceled
Crowded (NBC) – Canceled
The Crown – (Netflix) – Renewed
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW) – Renewed
Damien (A&E) – Canceled
Dark Matter (SyFy) – Renewed
Dead of Summer (Freeform) – Canceled
Deadbeat (Hulu) – Canceled
Dear White People (Netflix) – Renewed
Designated Survivor (ABC) – Renewed
The Detour (TBS) – Renewed
The Deuce (HBO) – Renewed
Devious Maids (Lifetime) – Canceled
Difficult People (Hulu) – Renewed
Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (BBC America) – Renewed
Divorce (HBO) – Renewed
Doubt (CBS) – Canceled
Downward Dog (ABC) – Canceled
Dr. Ken (ABC) – Canceled
Duck Dynasty (A&E) – Canceled
Elementary (CBS) – Renewed
Emerald City (NBC) – Canceled
Empire (FOX) – Renewed
The Exorcist (FOX) – Renewed
The Expanse (SyFy) – Renewed
Eyewitness (USA) – Canceled
_
Back to Top
F is for Family (Netflix) – Renewed
Falling Water (USA) – Renewed
Famous in Love (Freeform) – Renewed
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) – Renewed
Feed the Beast (AMC) – Canceled
Feud (FX) – Renewed
Flaked (Netflix) – Renewed
The Flash (CW) – Renewed
Fleabag (Amazon) – Renewed
The Fosters (CW) – Renewed
Frequency (CW) – Canceled
Friends from College (Netflix) – Renewed
Fresh off the Boat (ABC) – Renewed
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) – Renewed
G
Game of Thrones (HBO) – Renewed
The Get Down (Netflix) – Canceled
Get Shorty (Epix) – Renewed
Girlboss (Netflix) – Canceled
The Girlfriend Experience (Starz) – Renewed
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo) – Renewed
Glow (Netflix) – Renewed
The Goldbergs (ABC) – Renewed
Goliath (Amazon) – Renewed
Gotham (FOX) – Renewed
Good Girls Revolt (Amazon) – Canceled
Good Behavior (TNT) – Renewed
The Good Fight (CBS All Access) – Renewed
The Good Place (NBC) – Renewed
Grace and Frankie (Netflix) – Renewed
Graves (Epix) – Renewed
The Great Indoors (CBS) – Canceled
Great News (NBC) – Renewed
Greenleaf (OWN) – Renewed
Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) – Renewed
Grimm (NBC) – Canceled
The Guest Book (TBS) – Renewed
Guilt (Freeform) – Canceled
Gypsy (Netflix) – Canceled
Halt and Catch Fire (AMC) – Renewed
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – Renewed
Hap and Leonard (Sundance) – Renewed
Hawaii Five-0 (CBS) – Renewed
Heartbeat (NBC) – Canceled
Hell’s Kitchen (FOX) – Renewed
Homeland (Showtime) – Renewed
Houdini & Doyle (FOX) – Canceled
House of Cards (Netflix) – Renewed
House of Lies (Showtime) – Canceled
How to Get Away with Murder (ABC) – Renewed
Humans (AMC) – Renewed
I
I Am Cait (E!) – Canceled
I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime) – Renewed
I’m Sorry (TruTV) – Renewed
Imaginary Mary (ABC) – Canceled
Impastor (TV Land) – Canceled
Incorporated (SyFy) – Canceled
Insecure (HBO) – Renewed
Into the Badlands (AMC) – Renewed
iZombie (CW) – Renewed
Jane the Virgin (CW) – Renewed
Kevin Can Wait (CBS) – Renewed
Killjoys (SyFy) – Renewed
Kingdom (DirecTV) – Canceled (after new third season)
The Knick (Cinemax) – Canceled
Lady Dynamite (Netflix) – Renewed
Last Chance U (Netflix) – Renewed
Last Man on Earth (FOX) – Renewed
Last Man Standing (ABC) – Canceled
The Last Ship (TNT) – Renewed
The Last Tycoon (Amazon) – Canceled
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E) – Renewed
Legion (FX) – Renewed
Lethal Weapon (FOX) – Renewed
The Leftovers (HBO) – Canceled (after new third season)
The Librarians (TNT) – Renewed
Life in Pieces (CBS) – Renewed
Loosely Exactly Nicole (MTV) – Renewed (moving to Facebook)
Love (Netflix) – Renewed
Love Connection (Fox) – Renewed
Lucifer (FOX) – Renewed
Luther (BBC America) – Renewed
MacGyver (CBS) – Renewed
Madam Secretary (CBS) – Renewed
The Magicians (SyFy) – Renewed
Man With a Plan (CBS) – Renewed
Major Crimes (TNT) –Canceled (after final 6th season)
Making History (FOX) – Canceled
Making a Murderer (Netflix) – Renewed
Man in the High Castle (Amazon) – Renewed
Man Seeking Woman (FXX) – Canceled
Marco Polo (Netflix) – Canceled
Marlon (NBC) – Renewed
Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) – Renewed
Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix) – Renewed
Mary Kills People (Lifetime) – Renewed
Masters of Sex (Showtime) – Canceled
Match Game (ABC) – Renewed
Mercy Street (PBS) – Canceled
The Mick (Fox) – Renewed
The Middle (ABC) – Canceled (after final 9th season)
Mighty Magiswords (Cartoon Network) – Renewed
The Mindy Project (Hulu) – Canceled (after final 6th season)
The Mist (Spike) – Canceled
Mistresses (ABC) – Renewed
Modern Family (ABC) – Renewed
Mom (CBS) – Renewed
Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon) – Renewed
Murder in the First (TNT) – Canceled
Mr. Robot (USA) – Renewed
Mr. Mercedes (Audience) – Renewed
NCIS (CBS) – Renewed
NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) – Renewed
NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) – Renewed
Narcos (Netflix) – Renewed
Nashville (CMT) – Renewed
New Girl (FOX) – Renewed (for final seventh season only)
The Night Shift (NBC) – Canceled
Nightcap (POP) – Renewed
The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore (Comedy Central) – Canceled
No Tomorrow (CW) – Canceled
Nobodies (TV Land) – Renewed
Notorious (ABC) – Canceled
The OA (Netflix) – Renewed
The Odd Couple (CBS) – Canceled
Odd Mom Out (Bravo) – Canceled
Once Upon a Time (ABC) – Renewed
One Day at a Time (Netflix) – Renewed
One Mississippi (Amazon) – Renewed
The Originals (CW) – Renewed
Orphan Black (BBC America) – Canceled (after final fifth season)
Outcast (Cinemax) – Renewed
Outlander (Starz) – Renewed
Outsiders (WGN) – Canceled
Ozark (Netflix) – Renewed
The Path (Hulu) – Renewed
People of Earth (TBS) – Renewed
Penny Dreadful (Showtime) – Canceled
Pitch (FOX) – Canceled
Please Like Me (Hulu) – Canceled
Power (Starz) – Renewed
Powerless (NBC) – Canceled
Powers (Playstation) – Canceled
Preacher (AMC) – Renewed
Pretty Little Liars (Freeform) – Canceled
Quarry (Cinemax) – Canceled
Queen of the South (USA) – Renewed
The Ranch (Netflix) – Renewed
Ransom (CBS) – Canceled
Raven’s Home (Disney Channel) – Renewed
Ray Donovan (Showtime) – Renewed
The Real O’Neals (ABC) – Canceled
Real Rob (Netflix) – Renewed
Rectify (Sundance) – Renewed
Red Oaks (Amazon) – Renewed (final season)
Reign (CW) – Canceled (after new fourth season)
Riverdale (CW) – Renewed
Roadies (Showtime) – Canceled
Room 104 (HBO) – Renewed
Rosewood (FOX) – Canceled
The Royals (E!) – Renewed
Rupaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – Renewed
Salem (WGN) – Canceled
Salvation (CBS) – Renewed
Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix) – Renewed
Scandal (ABC) – Renewed (for final seventh season only)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop) – Renewed
Scorpion (CBS) – Renewed
Scream (MTV) – Renewed
Scream Queens (FOX) – Canceled
Search Party (TBS) – Renewed
Secrets and Lies (ABC) – Canceled
Sense8 (Netflix) – Canceled (after wrap-up TV movie)
A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix) – Renewed
Shades of Blue (NBC) – Renewed
Shadowhunters (Freeform) – Renewed
Shameless (Showtime) – Renewed
The Shannara Chronicles (MTV) – Renewed (moving to Spike)
Sherlock (PBS) – Renewed
Shooter (USA) – Renewed
Silicon Valley (HBO) – Renewed
The Simpsons (FOX) – Renewed
Six (History) – Renewed
Sleepy Hollow (FOX) – Canceled
Sneaky Pete (Amazon) – Renewed
Snowfall (FX) – Renewed
So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) – Renewed
The Son (AMC) – Renewed
Son of Zorn (FOX) – Canceled
Speechless (FOX) – Renewed
Star (FOX) – Renewed
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access) – Renewed
Star Wars: Rebels (DXD) – Canceled (after final fourth season)
Stitchers (Freeform) – Canceled
The Strain (FX) – Renewed
Stranger Things (Netflix) – Renewed
Suits (USA) – Renewed
Supergirl (CW) – Renewed
Superior Donuts (CBS) – Renewed
Supernatural (CW) – Renewed
Superstore (NBC) – Renewed
Survivor (CBS) – Renewed
Survivor’s Remorse (Starz) – Canceled
Switched at Birth (Freeform) – Canceled (after final fifth season)
Taboo (FX) – Renewed
Taken (NBC) – Renewed
Tangled (Disney) – Renewed
Teen Wolf (MTV) – Canceled (after current season)
Timeless (NBC) – Renewed
This is Us (NBC) – Renewed
Top Chef (Bravo) – Renewed
Training Day (CBS) – Canceled
Transparent (Amazon) – Renewed
Travelers (Netflix) – Renewed
Trollhunters (Netflix) – Renewed
Turn (AMC) – Renewed
Tyrant (FX) – Canceled
Uncle Buck (ABC) – Canceled
Undercover Boss (CBS) – Renewed
Underground (WGN) – Canceled
UnREAL (Lifetime) – Renewed
The Vampire Diaries (CW) – Canceled
Veep (HBO) – Canceled
Vikings (History) – Renewed
Vinyl (HBO) – Canceled
The Walking Dead (AMC) – Renewed
Will (TNT) – Canceled
Will & Grace (NBC) – Renewed
Workaholics (Comedy Central) – Canceled
World of Dance (NBC) – Renewed
Westworld (HBO) – Renewed
Wrecked (TBS) – Renewed
The X Files (FOX) – Renewed
Younger (TV Land) – Renewed
You’re the Worst (FXX) – Renewed
Z: The Beginning of Everything (Amazon) – Canceled
Z Nation (SyFy) – Renewed
Zoo (CBS) – Renewed
Need more details why your favorite show has been canceled? Click here for details.