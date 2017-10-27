Which TV Shows Are Renewed & Canceled?

Yes, it is the end of October but networks have already decided which show are coming back and which ones are not. Things can change later in the season, but according to Rotten Tomatoes, below is the current list.

#

@midnight (Comedy Central) – Canceled

$100,000 Pyramid (ABC) – Renewed

12 Monkeys (SyFy) – Renewed (after fourth season)

13 Reasons Why (Netflix) – Renewed

2 Broke Girls (FOX) – Canceled

24: Legacy (FOX) – Canceled

60 Days In (A&E) – Renewed

The 100 (CW) – Renewed

A

APB (FOX) – Canceled

Adventure Time (Cartoon Network) – Canceled

Amazing Race (CBS) – Renewed

America’s Got Talent (NBC) – Renewed

America’s Next Top Model (CW) – Renewed (moving to VH-1)

American Crime (ABC) – Canceled

American Crime Story (FX) – Renewed

American Dad! (TBS) – Renewed

American Gods (Starz) – Renewed

American Horror Story (FX) – Renewed

American Housewife (ABC) – Renewed

American Ninja Warrior (NBC) – Renewed

American Vandal (Netflix) – Renewed

The Americans (FX) – Renewed

Angie Tribeca (TBS) – Renewed

Animals (HBO) – Renewed

Animal Kingdom (TNT) – Renewed

Anne With an E (Netflix) – Renewed

Any Given Wednesday (HBO) – Canceled

Aquarius (NBC) – Canceled

Arrow (CW) – Renewed

Archer (FX) – Renewed

The Arrangement (E!) – Renewed

Arrested Development (Netflix) – Renewed

Ash Vs. Evil Dead (Starz) – Renewed

Atlanta (FX) – Renewed

Atypical (Netflix) – Renewed

Awkward (MTV) – Canceled

B

Baby Daddy (Freeform) – Canceled

The Bachelor (ABC) – Renewed

Ballers (HBO) – Renewed

Banshee (Cinemax) – Canceled

Baskets (FX) – Renewed

Bates Motel (A&E) – Canceled (after new fifth season)

Being Mary Jane (BET) – Canceled

Believer (CNN) – Canceled

Berlin Station (Epix) – Renewed

Better Call Saul (AMC) – Renewed

Better Things (FX) – Renewed

Beyond (Freeform) – Renewed

The Big Bang Theory (CBS) – Renewed

Big Brother (CBS) – Renewed

Big Mouth (Netflix) – Renewed

Billions (Showtime) – Renewed

Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix) – Renewed

Black Mirror (Netflix) – Renewed

Black Sails (Starz) – Canceled (after new fourth season)

blackish (ABC) – Renewed

The Blacklist (NBC) – Renewed

The Blacklist: Redemption (NBC) – Canceled

Blindspot (NBC) – Renewed

Blood Drive (Syfy) – Canceled

Bloodline (Netflix) – Canceled (after new third season)

Blue Bloods (CBS) – Renewed

Blunt Talk (Starz) – Canceled

Bojack Horseman (Netflix) – Renewed

The Bold Type (Freeform) – Renewed

Bordertown (FOX) – Canceled

Bosch (Amazon) – Renewed

Brockmire (IFC) – Renewed

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (FOX) – Renewed

Bull (CBS) – Renewed

BrainDead (CBS) – Canceled

C

CSI: Cyber (CBS) – Canceled

The Carmichael Show (NBC) – Canceled

Castle (ABC) – Canceled

The Catch (ABC) – Canceled

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC) – Renewed

Chance (Hulu) – Renewed

Chelsea (Netflix) – Canceled

Chicago Justice (NBC) – Canceled

Chrisley Knows Best (USA)- Renewed

Class (BBC America) – Canceled

Code Black (CBS) – Renewed

Colony (USA) – Renewed

Comedy Bang! Bang! (IFC) – Canceled

Containment (CW) – Canceled

Conviction (ABC) – Canceled

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend – (CW) – Renewed

Criminal Minds – (CBS) – Renewed

Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders (CBS) – Canceled

Crowded (NBC) – Canceled

The Crown – (Netflix) – Renewed

D

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (CW) – Renewed

Damien (A&E) – Canceled

Dark Matter (SyFy) – Renewed

Dead of Summer (Freeform) – Canceled

Deadbeat (Hulu) – Canceled

Dear White People (Netflix) – Renewed

Designated Survivor (ABC) – Renewed

The Detour (TBS) – Renewed

The Deuce (HBO) – Renewed

Devious Maids (Lifetime) – Canceled

Difficult People (Hulu) – Renewed

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency (BBC America) – Renewed

Divorce (HBO) – Renewed

Doubt (CBS) – Canceled

Downward Dog (ABC) – Canceled

Dr. Ken (ABC) – Canceled

Duck Dynasty (A&E) – Canceled

E

Elementary (CBS) – Renewed

Emerald City (NBC) – Canceled

Empire (FOX) – Renewed

The Exorcist (FOX) – Renewed

The Expanse (SyFy) – Renewed

Eyewitness (USA) – Canceled

_

F

F is for Family (Netflix) – Renewed

Falling Water (USA) – Renewed

Famous in Love (Freeform) – Renewed

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) – Renewed

Feed the Beast (AMC) – Canceled

Feud (FX) – Renewed

Flaked (Netflix) – Renewed

The Flash (CW) – Renewed

Fleabag (Amazon) – Renewed

The Fosters (CW) – Renewed

Frequency (CW) – Canceled

Friends from College (Netflix) – Renewed

Fresh off the Boat (ABC) – Renewed

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) – Renewed

G



Game of Thrones (HBO) – Renewed

The Get Down (Netflix) – Canceled

Get Shorty (Epix) – Renewed

Girlboss (Netflix) – Canceled

The Girlfriend Experience (Starz) – Renewed

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce (Bravo) – Renewed

Glow (Netflix) – Renewed

The Goldbergs (ABC) – Renewed

Goliath (Amazon) – Renewed

Gotham (FOX) – Renewed

Good Girls Revolt (Amazon) – Canceled

Good Behavior (TNT) – Renewed

The Good Fight (CBS All Access) – Renewed

The Good Place (NBC) – Renewed

Grace and Frankie (Netflix) – Renewed

Graves (Epix) – Renewed

The Great Indoors (CBS) – Canceled

Great News (NBC) – Renewed

Greenleaf (OWN) – Renewed

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC) – Renewed

Grimm (NBC) – Canceled

The Guest Book (TBS) – Renewed

Guilt (Freeform) – Canceled

Gypsy (Netflix) – Canceled

H

Halt and Catch Fire (AMC) – Renewed

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) – Renewed

Hap and Leonard (Sundance) – Renewed

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS) – Renewed

Heartbeat (NBC) – Canceled

Hell’s Kitchen (FOX) – Renewed

Homeland (Showtime) – Renewed

Houdini & Doyle (FOX) – Canceled

House of Cards (Netflix) – Renewed

House of Lies (Showtime) – Canceled

How to Get Away with Murder (ABC) – Renewed

Humans (AMC) – Renewed

I



I Am Cait (E!) – Canceled

I’m Dying Up Here (Showtime) – Renewed

I’m Sorry (TruTV) – Renewed

Imaginary Mary (ABC) – Canceled

Impastor (TV Land) – Canceled

Incorporated (SyFy) – Canceled

Insecure (HBO) – Renewed

Into the Badlands (AMC) – Renewed

iZombie (CW) – Renewed

J

Jane the Virgin (CW) – Renewed

K

Kevin Can Wait (CBS) – Renewed

Killjoys (SyFy) – Renewed

Kingdom (DirecTV) – Canceled (after new third season)

The Knick (Cinemax) – Canceled

L

Lady Dynamite (Netflix) – Renewed

Last Chance U (Netflix) – Renewed

Last Man on Earth (FOX) – Renewed

Last Man Standing (ABC) – Canceled

The Last Ship (TNT) – Renewed

The Last Tycoon (Amazon) – Canceled

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath (A&E) – Renewed

Legion (FX) – Renewed

Lethal Weapon (FOX) – Renewed

The Leftovers (HBO) – Canceled (after new third season)

The Librarians (TNT) – Renewed

Life in Pieces (CBS) – Renewed

Loosely Exactly Nicole (MTV) – Renewed (moving to Facebook)

Love (Netflix) – Renewed

Love Connection (Fox) – Renewed

Lucifer (FOX) – Renewed

Luther (BBC America) – Renewed

M

MacGyver (CBS) – Renewed

Madam Secretary (CBS) – Renewed

The Magicians (SyFy) – Renewed

Man With a Plan (CBS) – Renewed

Major Crimes (TNT) –Canceled (after final 6th season)

Making History (FOX) – Canceled

Making a Murderer (Netflix) – Renewed

Man in the High Castle (Amazon) – Renewed

Man Seeking Woman (FXX) – Canceled

Marco Polo (Netflix) – Canceled

Marlon (NBC) – Renewed

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC) – Renewed

Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix) – Renewed

Mary Kills People (Lifetime) – Renewed

Masters of Sex (Showtime) – Canceled

Match Game (ABC) – Renewed

Mercy Street (PBS) – Canceled

The Mick (Fox) – Renewed

The Middle (ABC) – Canceled (after final 9th season)

Mighty Magiswords (Cartoon Network) – Renewed

The Mindy Project (Hulu) – Canceled (after final 6th season)

The Mist (Spike) – Canceled

Mistresses (ABC) – Renewed

Modern Family (ABC) – Renewed

Mom (CBS) – Renewed

Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon) – Renewed

Murder in the First (TNT) – Canceled

Mr. Robot (USA) – Renewed

Mr. Mercedes (Audience) – Renewed

N



NCIS (CBS) – Renewed

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS) – Renewed

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS) – Renewed

Narcos (Netflix) – Renewed

Nashville (CMT) – Renewed

New Girl (FOX) – Renewed (for final seventh season only)

The Night Shift (NBC) – Canceled

Nightcap (POP) – Renewed

The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore (Comedy Central) – Canceled

No Tomorrow (CW) – Canceled

Nobodies (TV Land) – Renewed

Notorious (ABC) – Canceled

O

The OA (Netflix) – Renewed

The Odd Couple (CBS) – Canceled

Odd Mom Out (Bravo) – Canceled

Once Upon a Time (ABC) – Renewed

One Day at a Time (Netflix) – Renewed

One Mississippi (Amazon) – Renewed

The Originals (CW) – Renewed

Orphan Black (BBC America) – Canceled (after final fifth season)

Outcast (Cinemax) – Renewed

Outlander (Starz) – Renewed

Outsiders (WGN) – Canceled

Ozark (Netflix) – Renewed

P

The Path (Hulu) – Renewed

People of Earth (TBS) – Renewed

Penny Dreadful (Showtime) – Canceled

Pitch (FOX) – Canceled

Please Like Me (Hulu) – Canceled

Power (Starz) – Renewed

Powerless (NBC) – Canceled

Powers (Playstation) – Canceled

Preacher (AMC) – Renewed

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform) – Canceled

Q

Quarry (Cinemax) – Canceled

Queen of the South (USA) – Renewed

R

The Ranch (Netflix) – Renewed

Ransom (CBS) – Canceled

Raven’s Home (Disney Channel) – Renewed

Ray Donovan (Showtime) – Renewed

The Real O’Neals (ABC) – Canceled

Real Rob (Netflix) – Renewed

Rectify (Sundance) – Renewed

Red Oaks (Amazon) – Renewed (final season)

Reign (CW) – Canceled (after new fourth season)

Riverdale (CW) – Renewed

Roadies (Showtime) – Canceled

Room 104 (HBO) – Renewed

Rosewood (FOX) – Canceled

The Royals (E!) – Renewed

Rupaul’s Drag Race (VH1) – Renewed

S

Salem (WGN) – Canceled

Salvation (CBS) – Renewed

Santa Clarita Diet (Netflix) – Renewed

Scandal (ABC) – Renewed (for final seventh season only)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop) – Renewed

Scorpion (CBS) – Renewed

Scream (MTV) – Renewed

Scream Queens (FOX) – Canceled

Search Party (TBS) – Renewed

Secrets and Lies (ABC) – Canceled

Sense8 (Netflix) – Canceled (after wrap-up TV movie)

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix) – Renewed

Shades of Blue (NBC) – Renewed

Shadowhunters (Freeform) – Renewed

Shameless (Showtime) – Renewed

The Shannara Chronicles (MTV) – Renewed (moving to Spike)

Sherlock (PBS) – Renewed

Shooter (USA) – Renewed

Silicon Valley (HBO) – Renewed

The Simpsons (FOX) – Renewed

Six (History) – Renewed

Sleepy Hollow (FOX) – Canceled

Sneaky Pete (Amazon) – Renewed

Snowfall (FX) – Renewed

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox) – Renewed

The Son (AMC) – Renewed

Son of Zorn (FOX) – Canceled

Speechless (FOX) – Renewed

Star (FOX) – Renewed

Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access) – Renewed

Star Wars: Rebels (DXD) – Canceled (after final fourth season)

Stitchers (Freeform) – Canceled

The Strain (FX) – Renewed

Stranger Things (Netflix) – Renewed

Suits (USA) – Renewed

Supergirl (CW) – Renewed

Superior Donuts (CBS) – Renewed

Supernatural (CW) – Renewed

Superstore (NBC) – Renewed

Survivor (CBS) – Renewed

Survivor’s Remorse (Starz) – Canceled

Switched at Birth (Freeform) – Canceled (after final fifth season)

T



Taboo (FX) – Renewed

Taken (NBC) – Renewed

Tangled (Disney) – Renewed

Teen Wolf (MTV) – Canceled (after current season)

Timeless (NBC) – Renewed

This is Us (NBC) – Renewed

Top Chef (Bravo) – Renewed

Training Day (CBS) – Canceled

Transparent (Amazon) – Renewed

Travelers (Netflix) – Renewed

Trollhunters (Netflix) – Renewed

Turn (AMC) – Renewed

Tyrant (FX) – Canceled

U



Uncle Buck (ABC) – Canceled

Undercover Boss (CBS) – Renewed

Underground (WGN) – Canceled

UnREAL (Lifetime) – Renewed

V

The Vampire Diaries (CW) – Canceled

Veep (HBO) – Canceled

Vikings (History) – Renewed

Vinyl (HBO) – Canceled

W

The Walking Dead (AMC) – Renewed

Will (TNT) – Canceled

Will & Grace (NBC) – Renewed

Workaholics (Comedy Central) – Canceled

World of Dance (NBC) – Renewed

Westworld (HBO) – Renewed

Wrecked (TBS) – Renewed

X

The X Files (FOX) – Renewed

Y

Younger (TV Land) – Renewed

You’re the Worst (FXX) – Renewed

Z



Z: The Beginning of Everything (Amazon) – Canceled

Z Nation (SyFy) – Renewed

Zoo (CBS) – Renewed

