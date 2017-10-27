Lifestyle
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Ruth Negga Attends The Volez Voguez Voyagez x Louis Vuitton Exhibition Preview

Hello Beautiful Staff
Ruth Negga arrived at The Volez Voguez Voyage x Louis Vuitton Exhibition preview in New York City. The exhibit traces the history of Louis Vuitton. This exhibit is traveling the world, already being to Seoul and now is in New York City. You can see it on display from October 27th until January 7th, 2018.

Volez, Voguez, Voyagez - Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty


The Loving star wore Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2018 and paired it with black shoes with clear chunky heels.

Volez, Vogez, Voyagez - Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty


She paired it with a Louis Vuitton clutch with heavy hardware.

Volez, Voguez, Voyagez - Louis Vuitton Exhibition Opening

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty


She adorned with a smokey eye and dark brown lip.

Are you feeling this look? Take our poll below and vote whether it’s HAUTE or NAUGHT.


