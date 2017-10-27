Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly To L.A. Days After Tamar Files For Divorce

Tamar's family is rallying around the star after news broke of her divorce from Vince Herbert.

Foxy NC Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment

Toni Braxton Visits BET's '106 & Park' - April 11, 2011

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Braxton sisters to the rescue.

*Cues* We are family. TMZ caught up with Towanda and Tracy Braxton when they landed in LA to support their sis, Tamar, after news broke of her divorce.

“You guys came out to support Tamar?” the reporter asked.

“That’s what we do, we’re Braxtons, we support everybody. That’s just what we do.”

Towanda added that they’ve “all been divorced.”

“We might have a divorce party, who knows,” she laughed.

Tamar officially filed for divorce from her husband of eight years Tuesday. Her rep released a statement saying:

“At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert. Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”

At least Tay-Tay won’t be alone during the process. Take a look:

 

RELATED LINKS

WATCH: Vincent Herbert Says Tamar Braxton Is Going Through A Mid-life Crisis

The Hosts Of ‘The Real’ Wish Tamar The Best In The Midst Of Her Divorce

Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce From Vincent Herbert 1 Month Before Wedding Anniversary

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly To L.A. Days After Tamar Files For Divorce

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!
 2 hours ago
10.28.17
13th Annual McDonald's 365Black Awards
Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And…
 3 hours ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween…
 4 hours ago
10.28.17
#TakeAKnee: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For ‘Inmates’ Comment
 19 hours ago
10.28.17
Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing
 23 hours ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: The Best Halloween Costumes On…
 23 hours ago
10.28.17
We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly…
 23 hours ago
10.28.17
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street
Rihanna Channeled Nefertiti For Vogue And (Naturally) Slayed…
 24 hours ago
10.27.17
Matt Damon Is Shocked Racism Existed In New…
 1 day ago
10.28.17
Mel B Allegedly ‘Drugged Throughout Course Of Marriage,’…
 1 day ago
10.28.17
‘RHOA’ Halloween: NeNe & Gregg Leakes’ Roach/ Exterminator…
 1 day ago
10.28.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Michaela Gets Louboutins At Her New…
 2 days ago
10.27.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 2 days ago
10.27.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Is Olivia Command Or Is She…
 2 days ago
10.27.17
Photos