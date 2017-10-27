We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly To L.A. Days After Tamar Files For Divorce

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty
Braxton sisters to the rescue.
*Cues*
We are family. caught up with Towanda and Tracy Braxton when they landed in LA to support their sis, Tamar, after news broke of her TMZ divorce.
“You guys came out to support Tamar?” the reporter asked.
“That’s what we do, we’re Braxtons, we support everybody. That’s just what we do.”
Towanda added that they’ve “all been divorced.”
“We might have a divorce party, who knows,” she laughed.
Tamar officially filed for divorce from her husband of eight years Tuesday. Her rep released a statement saying:
“At this time we can confirm Ms. Braxton has made an extremely difficult decision and has filed for divorce from Vincent Herbert. Collectively, their son Logan and his well-being during this extremely unfortunate process is most important. We ask that everyone respects her privacy during this incredibly difficult time. She appreciates everyone’s love and prayers.”
At least Tay-Tay won’t be alone during the process. Take a look:
VIDEO
