Inside Her Story: An App To Help With Women’s Fertility Issues?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Can you believe that there is an app for women to track their fertility? Dr. Jerisa Berry aka “Dr. Jerisa ER” has an app designed to help women deal with fertility issues. “It’s an easy blood test and that information can prompt you to do certain things like freezing your eggs, ” explained Dr. Berry.

