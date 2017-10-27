TJMS
Home > TJMS

Fat Man’s Corner: Lick & Save Candy!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


10/27/17- Give the kids candy! Lavell says they’re supposed to lose a couple teeth on Halloween! Don’t hold your hand back and please don’t give the children the “lick and save” candy. Ewww!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

11 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes Perfect For Your Kids

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes Perfect For Your Kids

Continue reading 11 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes Perfect For Your Kids

11 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes Perfect For Your Kids

With Halloween less than a week away and life not looking like it’s slowing down AT ALL, #TeamBeautiful is helping out those busy mom’s on the go! We rounded up 11 last minute (and affordable!) Halloween costumes that are perfect for your oh-so-cute kid! If you use any of these ideas, tag @HelloBeautiful so we can see!


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Michaela Gets Louboutins At Her New…
 11 hours ago
10.27.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Is Olivia Command Or Is She…
 12 hours ago
10.27.17
Couples We Love: DJ Envy & His Wife…
 20 hours ago
10.27.17
On The Marginalization Of Black Female Victims And…
 20 hours ago
10.27.17
#DJEnvy Is Trending On Twitter Because This Alleged…
 22 hours ago
10.27.17
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
New Trailer For “Tamar & Vince” Drops Days…
 23 hours ago
10.26.17
ABC News Journalist Mark Halperin Accused Of Sexual…
 23 hours ago
10.27.17
Watch As The Men In Ciara’s Life Wish…
 24 hours ago
10.27.17
Flesh-Eating Bacteria Causes Second Death In Texas Following…
 24 hours ago
10.27.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
Massachusetts Mother Outraged After School Shaves Daughter’s Hair…
 1 day ago
10.27.17
WATCH: Vincent Herbert Says Tamar Braxton Is Going…
 2 days ago
10.26.17
Cha Ching! Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Agrees To $1…
 2 days ago
10.26.17
#BlackExcellence: Students Rap About Academic Goals [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
10.26.17
Photos