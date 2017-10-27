Fat Man’s Corner: Lick & Save Candy!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

10/27/17- Give the kids candy! Lavell says they’re supposed to lose a couple teeth on Halloween! Don’t hold your hand back and please don’t give the children the “lick and save” candy. Ewww!

