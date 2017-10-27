Randall Woodfin: The Youngest Birmingham Mayor

0 reads Leave a comment
Mayor-elect Randall Woodfin is the youngest Birmingham mayor in modern history and wants to see change come to his hometown. “I’ve been very intentional about coming home and making it better, ” expresses Woodfin. Listen above to hear more about his hopes for the city of Birmingham.
