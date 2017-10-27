Randall Woodfin: The Youngest Birmingham Mayor

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Mayor-elect Randall Woodfin is the youngest Birmingham mayor in modern history and wants to see change come to his hometown. “I’ve been very intentional about coming home and making it better, ” expresses Woodfin. Listen above to hear more about his hopes for the city of Birmingham.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!