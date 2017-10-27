White Gold Star Widow In Niger Ambush Breaks Silence On Trump Condolence Call To Her

White Gold Star Widow In Niger Ambush Breaks Silence On Trump Condolence Call To Her

The call stood in stark contrast to the controversial one Myeshia Johnson got from the president.

The wife of one of the four U.S. soldiers killed in West Africa this month has painted a completely different picture than another widow did of a condolence call from President Donald Trump. Michelle Black was reportedly comforted by Trump’s “gracious” call in the days after her Special Forces husband Bryan Black was killed in an ambush by Islamic State-linked militants in Niger.

“I’m very grateful that he called and he spoke to the kids. And I think that the excitement from that made it a little better, even if it was just for a minute,” the Gold Star widow told Fox News. “So, yeah he was very gracious and I appreciate anyone who calls cause, like I said, that takes quite a bit of bravery to call into that kind of situation.”

Black’s reaction stood in stark contrast to that of Myeshia Johnson, whose husband, Sgt. La David Johnson, was also killed in the ambush. Johnson, who is Black, said Trump was disrespectful and didn’t even remember her husband’s name. That account was verified by Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson, and ultimately the White House. In turn, Trump called them liars in his latest nasty dispute with Black women.

The personal episode quickly became politicized, a fact which many Republicans condemned.

Wilson, a Democrat, started receiving death threats since she told the media of Trump’s comments to Johnson, a six months pregnant mother of two young children who was on her way to receive her husband’s body when the president called her. Consequently, Wilson has not been able participate in multiple House votes over concerns for her safety.

Questions remained unanswered surrounding the series of events that led to the ambush. Johnson’s body was recovered about 48 hours after his fellow soldiers were evacuated. His widow said she was not permitted to see his body before his funeral last week, a claim that the Pentagon told NewsOne was not true.

There has been some good news, though: A crowdfunding effort to secure tuition money for Johnson’s children was nearing it’s goal of $1 million in just over one week’s time since it was first posted.

