National Prescription Drug Take Back Day October 28th

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day will be Saturday, October 28, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.

For locations:https://takebackday.dea.gov/
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

Photos