Arrest Made In Grambling State University Deadly Shooting Of 2

Arrest Made In Grambling State University Deadly Shooting Of 2

Jaylin M. Wayne was on the run for more than a day before being charged with first degree murder.

News One
A freshman student was arrested Thursday and charged with the murders of two men who were killed on the campus of Grambling State University in Louisiana early Wednesday morning. Jaylin M. Wayne had been on the run for more than a day before the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested him and charged him with first degree murder, the Grambling State Communications Office announced late Thursday night.

Wayne reportedly turned himself in for the killings of Grambling student  Earl Andrews and his friend, Moniquaiarious.

“We would like to thank Sheriff Mike Stone, GSU Police Chief Howard Gene Caviness, and all local law enforcement for their commitment to our safety and their around the clock effort in solving this case within the first 48 hours,” Grambling President Rick Gallot said in a brief statement. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to the Andrews and the Caldwell families during this difficult time.”

The motive behind the shooting was not immediately announced, but Andrews Moniquaiarious knew Wayne, Lincoln Parish Sheriff Mike Stone previously said.

This is a developing story.

