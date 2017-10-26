NSFW: Upon Request, Would You Give Your Man’s Booty The Best? [POLL]

Foxy NC Staff

DJ Envy’s kinky interest in being penetrated with a strap-on, the question on everyone’s mind is, what would you do if your man asked you to go downtown on his behind? nilingus on Dwayne Wade and alleged snapshots ofinterest in being penetrated with a strap-on, the question on everyone’s mind is, what would you do if your man asked you to go downtown on his behind?

In the wake ofthat she performs a

Rimming reached mainstream levels when Jhene Aiko proudly proclaimed, “but he gotta eat the booty like groceries.” And again when Lena Dunham pushed the TV boundaries with her “motorbutting”episode.

Take our poll and let us know your take on anal stimulation.

Gabrielle Union Is Not Here For You Sex Shaming Her

#DJEnvy Is Trending On Twitter Because This Alleged Kinky Snapchat Conversation