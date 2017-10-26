Who Are The Top 10 Most Bankable Actors?

We all know that Hollywood actors and actress get a lot of money but which ones make us go spend our money to see on the big screen? Here are the top 10.

10. Angelina Jolie

> Avg. box office: $87.0 million

> Avg. film budget: $91.5 million

> Lifetime lead roles: 9

> Highest-grossing movie: “Maleficent”

9. Ben Stiller

> Avg. box office: $88.3 million

> Avg. film budget: $59.2 million

> Lifetime lead roles: 25

> Highest-grossing movie: “Meet the Fockers”

8. Adam Sandler

> Avg. box office: $89.5 million

> Avg. film budget: $61.9 million

> Lifetime lead roles: 27

> Highest-grossing movie: “Big Daddy”

7. Tom Hanks

> Avg. box office: $94.3 million

> Avg. film budget: $60.5 million

> Lifetime lead roles: 36

> Highest-grossing movie: “Forrest Gump”

6. Christian Bale

> Avg. box office: $100.8 million

> Avg. film budget: $87.3 million

> Lifetime lead roles: 18

> Highest-grossing movie: “The Dark Knight”

5. Hugh Jackman

> Avg. box office: $107.6 million

> Avg. film budget: $93.7 million

> Lifetime lead roles: 11

> Highest-grossing movie: “Logan”

4. Bradley Cooper

> Avg. box office: $108.3 million

> Avg. film budget: $35.6 million

> Lifetime lead roles: 9

> Highest-grossing movie: “American Sniper”

3. Tom Cruise

> Avg. box office: $108.3 million

> Avg. film budget: $82.0 million

> Lifetime lead roles: 30

> Highest-grossing movie: “War of the Worlds”

2. Leonardo DiCaprio

> Avg. box office: $128.0 million

> Avg. film budget: $96.7 million

> Lifetime lead roles: 18

> Highest-grossing movie: “Titanic”

1. Will Smith

> Avg. box office: $131.2 million

> Avg. film budget: $97.3 million

> Lifetime lead roles: 20

> Highest-grossing movie: “Suicide Squad”

Interesting list? Click here to see the full list of 25 most bankable actors and actress?