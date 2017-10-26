Movie News
Home > Movie News

Who Are The Top 10 Most Bankable Actors?

bvick
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Fences' Screening

Source: Tim P. Whitby / Getty

We all know that Hollywood actors and actress get a lot of money but which ones make us go spend our money to see on the big screen? Here are the top 10.

10. Angelina Jolie
> Avg. box office: $87.0 million
> Avg. film budget: $91.5 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 9
> Highest-grossing movie: “Maleficent”

9. Ben Stiller
> Avg. box office: $88.3 million
> Avg. film budget: $59.2 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 25
> Highest-grossing movie: “Meet the Fockers”

8. Adam Sandler
> Avg. box office: $89.5 million
> Avg. film budget: $61.9 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 27
> Highest-grossing movie: “Big Daddy”

7. Tom Hanks
> Avg. box office: $94.3 million
> Avg. film budget: $60.5 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 36
> Highest-grossing movie: “Forrest Gump”

6. Christian Bale
> Avg. box office: $100.8 million
> Avg. film budget: $87.3 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 18
> Highest-grossing movie: “The Dark Knight”

5. Hugh Jackman
> Avg. box office: $107.6 million
> Avg. film budget: $93.7 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 11
> Highest-grossing movie: “Logan”

4. Bradley Cooper
> Avg. box office: $108.3 million
> Avg. film budget: $35.6 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 9
> Highest-grossing movie: “American Sniper”

3. Tom Cruise
> Avg. box office: $108.3 million
> Avg. film budget: $82.0 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 30
> Highest-grossing movie: “War of the Worlds”

2. Leonardo DiCaprio
> Avg. box office: $128.0 million
> Avg. film budget: $96.7 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 18
> Highest-grossing movie: “Titanic”

1. Will Smith
> Avg. box office: $131.2 million
> Avg. film budget: $97.3 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 20
> Highest-grossing movie: “Suicide Squad”

Interesting list? Click here to see the full list of 25 most bankable actors and actress?

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
New Trailer For “Tamar & Vince” Drops Days…
 4 hours ago
10.26.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 6 hours ago
10.26.17
WATCH: Vincent Herbert Says Tamar Braxton Is Going…
 18 hours ago
10.26.17
Cha Ching! Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Agrees To $1…
 19 hours ago
10.26.17
#BlackExcellence: Students Rap About Academic Goals [VIDEO]
 20 hours ago
10.26.17
No More Dollars: Judge Denies Kendu Isaacs’ Request…
 21 hours ago
10.26.17
Kelly Rowland’s Family Photos Are Black Family Goals
 23 hours ago
10.26.17
Does Yandy Smith Have Her Eye On Her…
 23 hours ago
10.26.17
Monyetta Shaw Kept It Classy & Congratulated Ne-Yo…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
George Clooney Talks Race In America & Making…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
The Hosts Of ‘The Real’ Wish Tamar The…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Jhonni Blaze Exposes…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
Rock Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89
 1 day ago
10.26.17
WATCH: Toya Wright Had The Most Dramatic Gender…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
Photos