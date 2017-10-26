Who Are The Top 10 Most Bankable Actors?

We all know that Hollywood actors and actress get a lot of money but which ones make us go spend our money to see on the big screen? Here are the top 10.
10. Angelina Jolie
> Avg. box office: $87.0 million
> Avg. film budget: $91.5 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 9
> Highest-grossing movie: “Maleficent”
9. Ben Stiller
> Avg. box office: $88.3 million
> Avg. film budget: $59.2 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 25
> Highest-grossing movie: “Meet the Fockers”
8. Adam Sandler
> Avg. box office: $89.5 million
> Avg. film budget: $61.9 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 27
> Highest-grossing movie: “Big Daddy”
7. Tom Hanks
> Avg. box office: $94.3 million
> Avg. film budget: $60.5 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 36
> Highest-grossing movie: “Forrest Gump”
6. Christian Bale
> Avg. box office: $100.8 million
> Avg. film budget: $87.3 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 18
> Highest-grossing movie: “The Dark Knight”
5. Hugh Jackman
> Avg. box office: $107.6 million
> Avg. film budget: $93.7 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 11
> Highest-grossing movie: “Logan”
4. Bradley Cooper
> Avg. box office: $108.3 million
> Avg. film budget: $35.6 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 9
> Highest-grossing movie: “American Sniper”
3. Tom Cruise
> Avg. box office: $108.3 million
> Avg. film budget: $82.0 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 30
> Highest-grossing movie: “War of the Worlds”
2. Leonardo DiCaprio
> Avg. box office: $128.0 million
> Avg. film budget: $96.7 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 18
> Highest-grossing movie: “Titanic”
1. Will Smith
> Avg. box office: $131.2 million
> Avg. film budget: $97.3 million
> Lifetime lead roles: 20
> Highest-grossing movie: “Suicide Squad”
