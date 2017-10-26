Watch As The Men In Ciara’s Life Wish Her A Happy Birthday

HelloBeautiful Staff

Ciara celebrated her 32nd birthday surrounded by the warmth of her family on Wednesday.

The “Jackie” singer was showered with two special birthday messages, starting off with a sweet serenade from her three-year-old son, Future Zahir.

Pardon Our Hair… We Had Just Woke Up 😇… ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 25, 2017 at 4:41pm PDT

Next up was her Seattle Seahawks husband Russell Wilson, who took a break from his workout to wish his wife a happy birthday.

My Love… You are the best a man could ask for. I love you! @Ciara A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Oct 25, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

The Wilson’s topped off their night with a sushi lesson from the head chef at their favorite restaurant.

Sweet Surprise!…My baby brought Chef Arcy from our favorite Sushi restaurant- Umi Sushi to teach us how to make our own Sushi. This was amazing and so thoughtful. Perfect #Birthday. You’re the best @DangeRussWilson ❤️🎂 A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 26, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Happy birthday Ci-Ci!

