ABC News Journalist Mark Halperin Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Multiple Women

Sexual harassment and sexual assault continue to be the hot topics of the moment, with Hollywood staples like Harvey Weinstein and James Toback leading the conversation due to the multiple women who have accused them of serious sexual crimes. However it isn’t just Hollywood that has an issue, as ABC News journalist Mark Halperin has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment.
According to the Huffington Post, veteran journalist Mark Halperin is facing explosive claims of sexual harassment as currently five women have publicly come forward to detail his history of problematic behavior against women. Halperin has denied the accusations even as the news is rapidly spreading and adding to the sexual harassment/assault conversation currently dominating the country.
Via Huffington Post:
Five women told CNN’s Oliver Darcy that Halperin propositioned employees while he was in a powerful position at ABC. Three women accused Halperin of pressing his genitals against them while clothed, and one said he grabbed her breasts against her will. He has denied those allegations to CNN.
“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” Halperin told CNN in a statement Wednesday night. “I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize.”
“Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation,” he said.
The women accusing Halperin, who have requested to remain anonymous, did not report their sexual harassment claims to the higher-ups at ABC News because they feared retribution. However, none of the women said anything about Halperin threatening them or promising anything in exchange for sexual favors.
Meanwhile, ABC News said in a statement about Halperin “Mark left ABC News over a decade ago, and no complaints were filed during his tenure.”
