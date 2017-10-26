Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#DJEnvy Is Trending On Twitter Because This Alleged Kinky Snapchat Conversation

DJ is trending on Twitter after alleged Snapchat conversations about a sexual romp were exposed.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 2 - Red Carpet

Source: Sam Wasson / Getty


Power 105.1’s DJ Envy is trending on Twitter, but not for tonight’s powerhouse concert. The famous DJ is making headlines after an alleged Snapchat conversation between him and a mysterious woman went viral, exposing his alleged sexual fetish with being penetrated with a strap-on.

Damn #djenvy #thebreakfastclub 🤦🏾‍♂️🤔😮😬

A post shared by Taj Longino (@tajlongino) on

Envy didn’t necessarily deny the allegations, but brushed off the scandal with this tweet:

Popular gossip site Famouslous said the correspondence was fake.

It didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to get gold of the scandal and start calling him DJ Entry. Even Envy’s co-host Charlamagne got in on the humor when he arrived to work to shoot their morning show.

Got Em!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 @breakfastclubam #DjEntry

A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on

Booty eating has become extremely popular in the recent months, but particularly this month after Gabrielle Union admitted she tosses Dwyane Wade’s groceries. Different strokes, different folks. What Envy needs to worry about, is staying away from any actions that could further damage his marriage.

But before we go, a few more moments from #BlackTwitter:

RELATED STORIES:

DJ Envy Admits Affair With Erica Mena

Gabrielle Union Is Not Here For You Sex Shaming Her

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #DJEnvy Is Trending On Twitter Because This Alleged Kinky Snapchat Conversation

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Michaela Gets Louboutins At Her New…
 11 hours ago
10.27.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Is Olivia Command Or Is She…
 12 hours ago
10.27.17
Couples We Love: DJ Envy & His Wife…
 20 hours ago
10.27.17
On The Marginalization Of Black Female Victims And…
 20 hours ago
10.27.17
#DJEnvy Is Trending On Twitter Because This Alleged…
 22 hours ago
10.27.17
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
New Trailer For “Tamar & Vince” Drops Days…
 23 hours ago
10.26.17
ABC News Journalist Mark Halperin Accused Of Sexual…
 23 hours ago
10.27.17
Watch As The Men In Ciara’s Life Wish…
 24 hours ago
10.27.17
Flesh-Eating Bacteria Causes Second Death In Texas Following…
 24 hours ago
10.27.17
Jamie Foxx Cast As Black Panther Leader Geronimo…
 1 day ago
10.26.17
Massachusetts Mother Outraged After School Shaves Daughter’s Hair…
 1 day ago
10.27.17
WATCH: Vincent Herbert Says Tamar Braxton Is Going…
 2 days ago
10.26.17
Cha Ching! Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Agrees To $1…
 2 days ago
10.26.17
#BlackExcellence: Students Rap About Academic Goals [VIDEO]
 2 days ago
10.26.17
Photos