Shaun King

Jordan Edwards would have been 16-years-old today had he not been wrongfully killed. The Texas teen was shot in the head by a semi-automatic rifle.

Justice was served and the police officer was fired but Shaun King says that the fight does not stop there. Listen above to his encouragement to keep the fight going.

