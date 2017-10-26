Comedian Griff Got Blessed With $5 & A Bentley Ride!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Comedian Griff was all jokes as he shared his story of being blessed with $5 and ride in a Bentley with Tom! If that wasn’t enough he rapped on Rodney Perry playing Madden with him.

Griff, Guy Torry, Huggy Lowdown and many others will be performing at the Friends With Benefits Comedy Show in Bethesda, Maryland. Taking place at the Bethesda Jazz and Blues Club on October 26-27 at 7pm. Click here for tickets and more information!

