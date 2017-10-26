Top Of Morning: Got To Respect The Main Chick!

1 reads Leave a comment
10/26/17- Got to respect the main chick! Demetria McKinney is filling in for Sherri Shepherd and she’s pumped! So pumped Tom had to tell her to simmer down! Listen above!
Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram
Melanin Gods & Goddesses
27 photos Launch gallery
Melanin Gods & Goddesses
1. Tyrese1 of 27
2. Model Khoudia Diop2 of 27
3. Aja Naomi King3 of 27
4. Idris Elba4 of 27
5. Gabrielle Dennis5 of 27
6. Tika Sumpter6 of 27
7. Lance Gross7 of 27
8. Donny Baylock aka "Donny Savage"8 of 27
9. Model Nikki Perkins9 of 27
10. Morris Chestnut10 of 27
11. Rutina Wesley11 of 27
12. Blair Underwood12 of 27
13. Yvonne Orji13 of 27
14. Taye Diggs14 of 27
15. Lupit Nyong'O15 of 27
16. Derek Luke16 of 27
17. Model Dukie Thot17 of 27
18. Darrin Henson18 of 27
19. Anika Noni Rose19 of 27
20. Cam Newton20 of 27
21. Venus Williams21 of 27
22. Usher22 of 27
23. Viola Davis23 of 27
24. DeWanda Wise24 of 27
25. Djimon-Hounsou25 of 27
26. Tyson Beckford26 of 27
27. Nia Long27 of 27
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
comments – Add Yours