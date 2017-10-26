TJMS
Home > TJMS

Top Of Morning: Got To Respect The Main Chick!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
1 reads
Leave a comment


10/26/17- Got to respect the main chick! Demetria McKinney is filling in for Sherri Shepherd and she’s pumped! So pumped Tom had to tell her to simmer down! Listen above!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Melanin Gods & Goddesses

27 photos Launch gallery

Melanin Gods & Goddesses

Continue reading Melanin Gods & Goddesses

Melanin Gods & Goddesses


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WATCH: Vincent Herbert Says Tamar Braxton Is Going…
 12 hours ago
10.26.17
Cha Ching! Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Agrees To $1…
 13 hours ago
10.26.17
#BlackExcellence: Students Rap About Academic Goals [VIDEO]
 14 hours ago
10.26.17
No More Dollars: Judge Denies Kendu Isaacs’ Request…
 15 hours ago
10.26.17
Kelly Rowland’s Family Photos Are Black Family Goals
 17 hours ago
10.26.17
Does Yandy Smith Have Her Eye On Her…
 17 hours ago
10.26.17
Monyetta Shaw Kept It Classy & Congratulated Ne-Yo…
 19 hours ago
10.26.17
George Clooney Talks Race In America & Making…
 20 hours ago
10.26.17
The Hosts Of ‘The Real’ Wish Tamar The…
 20 hours ago
10.26.17
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Jhonni Blaze Exposes…
 22 hours ago
10.26.17
Rock Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89
 23 hours ago
10.26.17
WATCH: Toya Wright Had The Most Dramatic Gender…
 24 hours ago
10.26.17
Toronto Duo Against The World Talks Raw Truth…
 24 hours ago
10.26.17
Tina Campbell
Y’all Really Canceled Tina Campbell…She Postpones Tour Because…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Photos