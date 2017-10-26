Top Of Morning: Got To Respect The Main Chick!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

10/26/17- Got to respect the main chick! Demetria McKinney is filling in for Sherri Shepherd and she’s pumped! So pumped Tom had to tell her to simmer down! Listen above!

