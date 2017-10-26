12-Year-Old Boy Jumps Out Of Speeding Car To Escape Armed Abductor

Foxy NC Staff

A 12-year-old Virginia boy recently fought for his life by jumping out of a kidnapper’s car.

According to WTVR-TV, on Sunday Antwaun Jones was playing outside with a friend when a man came out of nowhere and pulled up in a Chevy Blazer, pointed a gun to the pre-teen’s stomach and demanded that he get into his vehicle.

The boy says he was stranger.

“I’ve never seen him a day in my life,” the young boy told WTVR-TV.

“About five minutes down the road, he told me he was gay and asked if he could kiss me.”

Antwaun was clear: He had a strong feeling that the abductor would kill him, so he grabbed the door handle even as the kidnapper put his foot on the gas and the car soared down the street. In that split second, he decided it was now or never.

“He started to speed up the car. He was going, like, 35 at first, then he started speeding up to 50, then 55. As soon as he hit 60, I just jumped,” Antwaun described of his traumatic experience.

“I hit my head, like, three times. The pain level was a 10, and I tucked and rolled at first. I got my first cut, then it started cutting all up and down my body.”

Looking back on the situation, Antwaun stressed that enduring these injuries was worth living.

“I don’t mind having a couple broken bones as long as I get back home to my family,” he told WTVR.

Thankfully, a witness saw the boy jump out of the moving car and ended up calling 911. This person also called Antwaun’s parents to let them know what happened to their young son.

The police swiftly arrested the suspect 26-year-old Eric Donte Harrison after viewing surveillance footage from a local store and having the witness ID Harris.

Harris is currently facing charges of abduction and use of a firearm in an abduction. While he denies using the gun on the boy, he admits that he “picked up” him up.

Despite his account of the incident, Harrison is being held without bond.

Meanwhile, Antwaun’s father told WTVR that’s just happy that his son is safe at home.

“He’s his own hero. He saved his own life,” Anthony Jones told the news station.

“I was grateful to God for protecting and bringing my son back to me.”

