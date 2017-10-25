No More Dollars: Judge Denies Kendu Isaacs’ Request For More Spousal Support

Mary J. Blige
Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty
still has to pay spousal support, but at least she won’t be paying more than she is now; her estranged husband is not getting the increase he wanted.
Kendu Isaac‘s going to have to keep making due with $30,000 a month for now.
According to TheBlast.com, a judge has rejected Kendu’s request to increase his spousal support to $65,000 a month.
Reportedly, Kendu argued that he should be getting more cash because Mary’s been making money from new music based on their split.
He demanded an audit of her earnings from the new material. However, Mary said Kendu shouldn’t get a dime because the profits would be determined by her royalties.
The judge in their split has opted not to make a ruling on this and other financial matters right now. The court official believes the issues should be argued during their divorce trial.
