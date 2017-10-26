Entertainment News
#BlackExcellence: Students Rap About Academic Goals [VIDEO]

Knowledge is power, but bars are clutch.

Two young ladies are making the grade and serving up rhymes in a hot track about academic excellence.

The pair, 11-year-old 6th graders from Milwaukee Excellence Charter School in Wisconsin, have become the voice of their academy with a song called Excellence First.

Borrowing a beat from Tee Grizley‘s First Day Out, 6th Grade teacher Terrance Sims used music to reach his class.

“I push to connect with my students culturally and get them excited about college and learning,” Terrance told Hello Beautiful.

He hoped to encourage the kids to keep striving to achieve their dreams, driving home the point that they don’t have time to play about their goals. Specifically, that goal is getting a college education.

But what started out as a simple bop grew into a creative extracurricular for the kids.

“I wrote this song to get kids excited for the new school year and it picked up steam and turned into a full video,” Terrance explained. “It was a great experience as it kicked off our performing arts club.”

Check out the video for Excellence First because the girls are delivering bars.


Photos