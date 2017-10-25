Monyetta Shaw Kept It Classy & Congratulated Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith On Their New Pregnancy

We didn't plan for you but you are Gods plan and I thank you for choosing us to be your parents!🙈 Impatiently awaiting our newest addition 👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽 WE'RE PREGNANT!!!🙌🏽 @neyo (I think he did it on purpose 😫)joking! LOL #ThePlatinumLife #ThePlatinumFamily✨

A post shared by Crystal Smith (@itscrystalsmith) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:34am PDT