Rock Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89

New Orleans rock and roll legend Fats Domino—who was known for hits like “Blueberry Hill” and “Ain’t That a Shame”—has died at age 89. According to TMZ, he was surrounded by family and friends in New Orleans.
Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office tells the outlet Fats died of natural causes and his body has been released to a funeral home. No autopsy was performed.
Fats was prominent in the ’50s and ’60s. With over 65 million albums sold, he is credited with having the first rock and roll record with the release of his debut single, “The Fat Man.” Fats was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987.
Loyal to his home of New Orleans, he was heavily involved in relief efforts following Hurricane Katrina.
May Fats rest in peace.
SOURCE: TMZ
