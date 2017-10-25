Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Rock Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89

The iconic piano man died of natural causes at home in New Orleans.

Stephanie Long, Cassisus
0 reads
Leave a comment

Denver Post Archives

Source: Denver Post / Getty


New Orleans rock and roll legend Fats Domino—who was known for hits like “Blueberry Hill” and “Ain’t That a Shame”—has died at age 89. According to TMZ, he was surrounded by family and friends in New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office tells the outlet Fats died of natural causes and his body has been released to a funeral home. No autopsy was performed.

Fats was prominent in the ’50s and ’60s. With over 65 million albums sold, he is credited with having the first rock and roll record with the release of his debut single, “The Fat Man.” Fats was also inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1986 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1987.

Loyal to his home of New Orleans, he was heavily involved in relief efforts following Hurricane Katrina.

May Fats rest in peace.

SOURCE: TMZ

DON’T MISS:

Robert Guillaume, Star Of ‘Benson’  Dies At 89

Tamar Braxton Files For Divorce From Vincent Herbert 1 Month Before Wedding Anniversary

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rock Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WATCH: Vincent Herbert Says Tamar Braxton Is Going…
 12 hours ago
10.26.17
Cha Ching! Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Agrees To $1…
 13 hours ago
10.26.17
#BlackExcellence: Students Rap About Academic Goals [VIDEO]
 14 hours ago
10.26.17
No More Dollars: Judge Denies Kendu Isaacs’ Request…
 15 hours ago
10.26.17
Kelly Rowland’s Family Photos Are Black Family Goals
 17 hours ago
10.26.17
Does Yandy Smith Have Her Eye On Her…
 17 hours ago
10.26.17
Monyetta Shaw Kept It Classy & Congratulated Ne-Yo…
 19 hours ago
10.26.17
George Clooney Talks Race In America & Making…
 20 hours ago
10.26.17
The Hosts Of ‘The Real’ Wish Tamar The…
 20 hours ago
10.26.17
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Jhonni Blaze Exposes…
 22 hours ago
10.26.17
Rock Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89
 23 hours ago
10.26.17
WATCH: Toya Wright Had The Most Dramatic Gender…
 24 hours ago
10.26.17
Toronto Duo Against The World Talks Raw Truth…
 24 hours ago
10.26.17
Tina Campbell
Y’all Really Canceled Tina Campbell…She Postpones Tour Because…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Photos