10/25/17- “What The Hell Tyrese,” yelled Bill Bellamy! If the issue with The Rock wasn’t enough, he had a plane fly over his daughter’s school with a banner saying how much he loves her. All because of the custody battle he’s having. Listen to Bill shut this man down!

