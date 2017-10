Tom Joyner Morning Show

Tom enjoyed himself with Arsenio Hall at the first game of the World Series. But Arsenio threw Tom under the bus for not taking a knee. “I missed the Star-Spangled Banner, Tom what happened to the knee….I was Jackie Robinson late,” laughed Hall!

