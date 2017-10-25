Rev. Al Sharpton: Remembering Sgt. LaDavid T. Johnson

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Within days, the nation was swept by the story of 4 soldiers killed in Niger and more specifically drawn to Sgt. LaDavid T. Johnson and the treatment of his wife by the president.

“This man died in the service of this country while Donald Trump lectures NFL players about the flag,” explained Rev. Al Sharpton.

Sharpton encourages us to not forget that, “America has been offended by the commander in chief.”

