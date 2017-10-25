2 Shot Dead On Grambling State University’s Campus

Police are actively searching for the suspect who fatally shot two people early Wednesday morning on Grambling State University’s campus, CNN reports.
Officials at the historically Black university located in Grambling, Louisiana, are closely working with police to put together a timeline of events.
The victims, identified as Earl Andrews, a 23-year-old senior from Farmersville Louisiana and Monquiarius Caldwell, 23, also from Farmersville, were found in a courtyard between two dorms, a spokesman for the Lincoln County Sherriff’s office said in an interview with CNN.
Andrews was a student at the university, while Caldwell was not, a university spokesperson reported to CNN.
Authorities believe the shooting spurred from an altercation that began inside one of the dorms. A female student reportedly alerted the chief of police via cell phone after the incident took place.
On Wednesday morning, the University tweeted normal campus operations would continue.
The school is celebrating their annual homecoming, with festivities scheduled until Saturday.
SOURCE: CNN
