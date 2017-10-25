Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

2 Shot Dead On Grambling State University’s Campus

The suspect is still at large.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Police are actively searching for the suspect who fatally shot two people early Wednesday morning on Grambling State University’s campus, CNN reports.

Officials at the historically Black university located in Grambling, Louisiana, are closely working with police to put together a timeline of events.

The victims, identified as Earl Andrews, a 23-year-old senior from Farmersville Louisiana and Monquiarius Caldwell, 23, also from Farmersville, were found in a courtyard between two dorms, a spokesman for the Lincoln County Sherriff’s office said in an interview with CNN.

Andrews was a student at the university, while Caldwell was not, a university spokesperson reported to CNN.

Authorities believe the shooting spurred from an altercation that began inside one of the dorms. A female student reportedly alerted the chief of police via cell phone after the incident took place.

On Wednesday morning, the University tweeted normal campus operations would continue.

The school is celebrating their annual homecoming, with festivities scheduled until Saturday.

SOURCE: CNN

DON’T MISS:

Meet The 62-Year-Old Grandmother Serving A Life Sentence For A Drug Charge

10-Year-Old Stepson Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: ‘I Walked In On Him’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2 Shot Dead On Grambling State University’s Campus

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tina Campbell
Y’all Really Canceled Tina Campbell…She Postpones Tour Because…
 29 mins ago
10.25.17
11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery
 14 hours ago
10.25.17
Mixed race woman putting money in savings jars
Millennial Money: How To Spend Less & Save…
 16 hours ago
10.24.17
Mid-adult heterosexual couple eating breakfast, Reading newspaper and text messaging
10 Foolproof Tips For Newlyweds To Combine Finances…
 16 hours ago
10.24.17
Publicity Still Of Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume, Star Of ‘Benson,’ Dies At 89
 17 hours ago
10.24.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 17 hours ago
10.24.17
#IssaSecondHusband: Star Jones Is Engaged
 18 hours ago
10.25.17
Young U.S. Marine Fatally Stabbed In Hawaii After…
 22 hours ago
10.24.17
Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 24 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Photos