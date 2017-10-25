2 Shot Dead On Grambling State University’s Campus

Foxy NC Staff

Police are actively searching for the suspect who fatally shot two people early Wednesday morning on Grambling State University’s campus, CNN reports.

2 dead after campus shooting at Grambling State University; search for suspect https://t.co/YXUBg0FBcQ pic.twitter.com/UP4ZC9s7rV — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) October 25, 2017

Officials at the historically Black university located in Grambling, Louisiana, are closely working with police to put together a timeline of events.

The victims, identified as Earl Andrews, a 23-year-old senior from Farmersville Louisiana and Monquiarius Caldwell, 23, also from Farmersville, were found in a courtyard between two dorms, a spokesman for the Lincoln County Sherriff’s office said in an interview with CNN.

A sad day at Grambling State University. Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell, both 23, shot and killed. https://t.co/YAYpnZWsSS — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) October 25, 2017

Andrews was a student at the university, while Caldwell was not, a university spokesperson reported to CNN.

Authorities believe the shooting spurred from an altercation that began inside one of the dorms. A female student reportedly alerted the chief of police via cell phone after the incident took place.

On Wednesday morning, the University tweeted normal campus operations would continue.

Grambling State University offices are open with normal business hours and students are expected to attend classes as scheduled. — Grambling State Univ (@Grambling1901) October 25, 2017

The school is celebrating their annual homecoming, with festivities scheduled until Saturday.

SOURCE: CNN

DON’T MISS:

Meet The 62-Year-Old Grandmother Serving A Life Sentence For A Drug Charge

10-Year-Old Stepson Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: ‘I Walked In On Him’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: