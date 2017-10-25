TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: Robert Guillaume

D.L. Chandler
0 reads
Leave a comment

Actor Robert Guillaume is shown in Los Angeles, Sept. 4, 1991. (AP Photo/Chris Martinez)


The entertainment world lost one of most stellar television actors in Robert Guillaume, who died Tuesday from prostate cancer at the age of 89. Guillaume was an Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated actor who brought a steady and stately presence in his roles.

Born Robert Peter Williams on November 30, 1927, in St. Louis, Missouri, the future actor first studied business and administration at St. Louis University, and voice in Washington University. According to Guillaume’s website biography, he had designs of becoming the first Black vocalist for the Metropolitan Opera of New York.

Guillaume’s path to acting was a staggered one, halted briefly by a stint in the United States Army. He caught the acting bug and begun doing stage work with the Karamu Players of Cleveland, which houses the oldest Black theater in the nation. Guillaume’s Broadway début occurred with the play “Kwamina” in 1961.

In the early part of the ’70’s, stage work became reportedly scarce for Guillaume but his fortunes changed when he joined an all-Black revival of “Guys and Dolls,” which gained him the Tony nomination in 1977. He was then cast as the wise-cracking butler Benson DuBois on ABC’s satirical drama “Soap,” which gained Guillaume the first of his Emmys for a supporting actor role in a comedy series in 1979.

This gave way to a spin-off “Benson,” which outlasted the original show with the character rising from the role of butler to becoming a lieutenant governor, a big step considering the time. In 1985, a year before series ended, Guillaume won his the lead actor Emmy for a comedy series.

Guillaume worked well into the 90’s and beyond, voicing prominent roles in cartoons such as the mandrill Rafiki in Disney’s “Lion King” film. Guillaume’s last known work according to IMDB took place in the short film “Off The Beach” in 2013. Guillaume also won four NAACP Image Awards over the course of his 50-year-plus career.

He is survived by his wife Donna Brown-Guillaume, two sons, and a daughter.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Share your email below to receive our daily newsletter!



The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tina Campbell
Y’all Really Canceled Tina Campbell…She Postpones Tour Because…
 30 mins ago
10.25.17
11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery
 14 hours ago
10.25.17
Mixed race woman putting money in savings jars
Millennial Money: How To Spend Less & Save…
 16 hours ago
10.24.17
Mid-adult heterosexual couple eating breakfast, Reading newspaper and text messaging
10 Foolproof Tips For Newlyweds To Combine Finances…
 16 hours ago
10.24.17
Publicity Still Of Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume, Star Of ‘Benson,’ Dies At 89
 17 hours ago
10.24.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 18 hours ago
10.24.17
#IssaSecondHusband: Star Jones Is Engaged
 18 hours ago
10.25.17
Young U.S. Marine Fatally Stabbed In Hawaii After…
 22 hours ago
10.24.17
Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 24 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Photos