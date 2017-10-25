10-Year-Old Stepson Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: ‘I Walked In On Him”

Photo by

Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

10-Year-Old Stepson Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: ‘I Walked In On Him”

Prosecutors said Jelani Maraj’s DNA was found on a pair of the alleged victim's pajama pants.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Marc Jacobs SS18 Collection - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty


A 10-year-old boy testified in the rape trial of Nicki Minaj’s brother Jelani Maraj. And what he told the jury about his stepfather was devastating.

According to Page Six, the brother of the alleged underage victim walked in on Maraj, 38, as he was allegedly raping his then 11-year-old sister. He told the jury that what he witnessed “wasn’t right,” but was threatened to keep his mouth shut.

Under oath, he recalled what he believes he saw in a basement bedroom in 2015 when he was only 8-years-old.

“What happened was I was looking for [her],” the boy said, referring to his then-11-year-old sister, who has accused Maraj of repeatedly raping her. He was looking for a pencil when he walked in and “saw [Maraj’s] underwear close to his knees.”

When asked by prosecutors what happened next, he said, “I thought it wasn’t right. It looked weird to me, so I ran upstairs.”

Later the boy said that Maraj found him and slapped him in the face “about 10 times.”

“He asked me if I had seen anything. I said, ‘Yes. He slapped me on the cheek again.”

According to the boy, the rapper’s older brother then allegedly used the boy’s mother ( and his wife at the time), Jacqueline Robinson, to threaten him into silence.

“Jelani said I wouldn’t see [my mom] again if I told on him,” he said. “His face was kind of mad.”

As the 10-year-old testified, his family members quietly wept in the gallery.

He also told jurors that since his bedroom was next to his sister’s, he would sometimes hear his door suddenly close at night — and then his sister’s bed creaking.

Maraj’s attorney David Schwartz tried to “poke holes” in the little boy’s story saying that because the lights were off that particular night, he couldn’t have seen what he says he did.

But it looks like Schwartz has an uphill battle to prove his client’s innocence.

Prosecutors allege that Maraj would have sex with the girl as often as four times a week and a doctor that examined the alleged victim’s medical records says it’s clear that she had been sexually active.

“I can say with a reasonable degree of certainty that [the girl’s] medical exam can prove penetration,” said Dr. Aaron Miller after reviewing photos.

And then there’s the fact that prosecutors say Maraj’s DNA was found on a pair of the girl’s pajama pants.

During opening remarks, Schwartz told the jurors that the siblings and their mother are both lying.

“Why would [Robinson] lie and force her children to lie? I can give you 25 million reasons why,” he said.

According to TMZ, Minaj herself is expected to testify and tell jurors that the alleged victim’s mother attempted to extort her for millions.

Maraj is facing up to life in prison if the Nassau jury convicts him of predatory sexual assault on a child.

RELATED NEWS:

Nicki Minaj: Foxy Brown And Lil Kim Shaped The Sound Of Female Rap In NY

Nelly’s Rape Case Still An Open Investigation

NeNe Leakes Issues An Apology After Telling A Heckler She Hopes They Get Raped

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 10-Year-Old Stepson Testifies In Rape Trial Against Nicki Minaj’s Brother: ‘I Walked In On Him”

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tina Campbell
Y’all Really Canceled Tina Campbell…She Postpones Tour Because…
 30 mins ago
10.25.17
11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery
 14 hours ago
10.25.17
Mixed race woman putting money in savings jars
Millennial Money: How To Spend Less & Save…
 16 hours ago
10.24.17
Mid-adult heterosexual couple eating breakfast, Reading newspaper and text messaging
10 Foolproof Tips For Newlyweds To Combine Finances…
 16 hours ago
10.24.17
Publicity Still Of Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume, Star Of ‘Benson,’ Dies At 89
 17 hours ago
10.24.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 18 hours ago
10.24.17
#IssaSecondHusband: Star Jones Is Engaged
 18 hours ago
10.25.17
Young U.S. Marine Fatally Stabbed In Hawaii After…
 22 hours ago
10.24.17
Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 24 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Photos