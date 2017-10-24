Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#IssaSecondHusband: Star Jones Is Engaged

'The View' alum is tying the knot with her boyfriend Ricardo Lugo.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

Congratulations are in order for media personality Star Jones. ‘The View’ alum is now engaged to her boyfriend Ricardo Lugo, People reports. 

In 2008, Jones split from husband Al Reynolds amid speculation he was gay and financial disputes from their million-dollar wedding, NYDN reported.

But time heals all. Jones is all smiles with her new beau. Lugo is an attorney raised in the notorious Cabrina-Green projects, the Chicago Tribune reports. Rising to success from humble beginnings, he shares a lot in common with his fiancée and fellow lawyer, Jones.

The pair made their first public appearance at the 8th Annual Children’s Museum last July.

“This is my family,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I’m not married, but we’re together.”

Perfect night @gabriellesangels #AngelBall together.

A post shared by starjonesesq (@starjonesesq) on

RELATED LINKS

Vanessa Williams Cast As The Lead In Star Jones’ New VH1 Series Based On “The View”

Tea Is About To Be Spilled: Star Jones Is Getting Her Own VH1 Series Based On “The View”

Anderson Cooper Calls Out Star Jones [VIDEO]

 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #IssaSecondHusband: Star Jones Is Engaged

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tina Campbell
Y’all Really Canceled Tina Campbell…She Postpones Tour Because…
 29 mins ago
10.25.17
11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery
 14 hours ago
10.25.17
Mixed race woman putting money in savings jars
Millennial Money: How To Spend Less & Save…
 16 hours ago
10.24.17
Mid-adult heterosexual couple eating breakfast, Reading newspaper and text messaging
10 Foolproof Tips For Newlyweds To Combine Finances…
 16 hours ago
10.24.17
Publicity Still Of Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume, Star Of ‘Benson,’ Dies At 89
 17 hours ago
10.24.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 17 hours ago
10.24.17
#IssaSecondHusband: Star Jones Is Engaged
 18 hours ago
10.25.17
Young U.S. Marine Fatally Stabbed In Hawaii After…
 22 hours ago
10.24.17
Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 24 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Photos