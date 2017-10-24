News
Home > News

Another Time Trump Seems To Be Obsessed

bvick
4 reads
Leave a comment
TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-OBAMA-TRUMP

Source: JIM WATSON / Getty

May people believe that President Trump is obsessed with everything that former President Obama did in the White House. Here is another example of the obsession. In 2015, then President Obama by executive order renamed an Alaskan mountain which is the tallest mountain on the continent. For the last 100 years, the mountain was named Mt. McKinley after the 25th US President. McKinley was killed in 1901 and Alaska wasn’t a state when he was killed. He was from Ohio and had no connection to the state.

Before the name change, the mountain was called Denali, the Native Alaska name for the peak. When meeting with Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan in the Oval Office about issues affecting the state like oil drilling, the economy, and the military. President Trump asked if changing the name of the mountain would help in anyway. The senators said no, but Trump thought the name change was disrepectful and he wants to change it back.

The information in the March meeting has just come to light and no word on if President Trump is going to make an executive order to change the name from the original 10,000 year old name to the 100 year name just to get back at President Obama.

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

8 photos Launch gallery

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

Continue reading Another Time Trump Seems To Be Obsessed

7 Impactful Quotes From Michelle Obama’s Speech At The Conference For Women 2017

The former First Lady headlined this year's Conference For Women 2017 in Philadelphia and dropped some insightful gems.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mid-adult heterosexual couple eating breakfast, Reading newspaper and text messaging
10 Foolproof Tips For Newlyweds To Combine Finances…
 15 mins ago
10.24.17
Publicity Still Of Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume, Star Of ‘Benson,’ Dies At 89
 1 hour ago
10.24.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 2 hours ago
10.24.17
Young U.S. Marine Fatally Stabbed In Hawaii After…
 6 hours ago
10.24.17
Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s…
 7 hours ago
10.24.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 7 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 8 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 9 hours ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 10 hours ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Watch As Teyana Taylor Fangirls Over Phone Call…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Photos