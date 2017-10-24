How Trump’s Lies About Rep. Frederica Wilson And Myeshia Johnson Could Lead To Impeachment

News One

Texas Rep. Al Green’s impassioned defense of Florida Congresswoman Frederica Wilson on Tuesday morphed into his latest call to impeach the president. After all, the Democrat argued on the House floor, one can’t exist without the other.

“I rise today to defend the honorable Frederica Wilson,” Green began his five-minute speech. “I do so because in this country, we have allowed public discourse to be degraded to the extent that the president of the United States of America would call a member of congress – an honorable woman – wacky. This is not a wacky person, this is a person of honor and integrity and of intellect.”

READ MORE: Rep. Al Green Receives Racist Threats After Trump Impeachment Remarks

Green was referring to the ongoing feud with the president that Wilson and Myeshia Johnson, widow of a soldier killed in West Africa this month, have been engaged in since last week. Wilson told the media on Thursday that Johnson was angry because the president said her husband “knew what he signed up for” when he enlisted in the services. Wilson and Johnson both characterized the call as insensitive at best, and racist at worst.

“I believe that if we allow one person to go undefended in a circumstance like this, every person is at risk of being treated in a similar fashion,” Green continued. “This has to stop!”

Wilson has “sponsored meaningful legislation,” Green said. “She doesn’t give up, she doesn’t give in, she’s a fighter.”

But, “She has been lied on,” and that, along with the laundry list of other reasons that Green has cited in the past, the president should be removed from office.

“There are those who say wait until the next election – I am not one of them,” he said. “I believe that the remedy for this kind of behavior and the impact that it is having on society is impeachment.”

Watch his entire House floor address below.

.@RepAlGreen: "I rise today to defend the honorable Frederica Wilson." pic.twitter.com/QRjAN6czLF — CSPAN (@cspan) October 24, 2017

SEE ALSO:

Rep. Al Green Threatens Trump Impeachment Again

Congressman Al Green To Launch Trump Impeachment Process