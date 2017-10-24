Women In The Workplace: OWN Spotlights Entrepreneur Monique Greenwood’s B&B In New Series ‘Checked Inn’

Foxy NC Staff

Entrepreneur Monique’s Greenwood’s gorgeous family owned bed and breakfast is coming to the silver screen in OWN’s new series ‘Checked Inn.’

Nestled in the woods of Poconos, Pennsylvania, Akwaaba’s Mansion is one of the most successful B&B businesses on this side of the Mississippi.

Before Greenwood dove into hospitality, she was the former Editor and Chief for Essence Magazine. After achieving editorial success, Greenwood decided to go into the B&B business with her husband to leave a legacy for her daughter, Glynn.

The ambiance of Akwaaba’s Mansion is the perfect setting to rekindle romance. Greenwood invites couples into the lavish estate to relax and recconnect.

When passion and business collide, you know there’s going to be action in the house. Take a look at the preview below:

The show premieres, Tuesday, November 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT

