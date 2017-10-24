Entertainment News
Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s School Amid Child Abuse Accusations

The banner allegedly said, "No matter what, Daddy loves you Shayla."

Foxy NC Staff
'The Fate Of The Furious' Atlanta Screening

Source: Prince Williams / Getty


Actor Tyrese reportedly hired a plane to fly a banner over his daughter’s school amid child abuse claims, The Blast reports.

The move seems to be a desperate attempt to win over his daughter Shayla’s affections, as the family heads to court today.

Tyrese’s ex-wife, Norma Gibson, allegedly told sources Tyrese sent balloons, flowers and other gifts to the ten-year-old’s school ahead of their trial date.

We previously reported, Norma is requesting a permanent restraining order against Tyrese and seeking full custody of their daughter.

Norma claims Tyrese has beat their daughter between 12 and 16 times.

Tyrese’s lawyer has refuted Norma’s claims, calling her a “lying piece of sh*t,” according to TMZ.

SOURCE: The Blast 

