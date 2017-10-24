TJMS
Home > TJMS

Fat Man’s Corner: Halloween Tips For Chunky Kids

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment


10/24/17- There are things that parents need to know to make sure their chunky kids have the best Halloween ever. Like, don’t let them trick-or-treat on streets with hills!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

TJMS Does Halloween

8 photos Launch gallery

TJMS Does Halloween

Continue reading TJMS Does Halloween

TJMS Does Halloween


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mid-adult heterosexual couple eating breakfast, Reading newspaper and text messaging
10 Foolproof Tips For Newlyweds To Combine Finances…
 14 mins ago
10.24.17
Publicity Still Of Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume, Star Of ‘Benson,’ Dies At 89
 1 hour ago
10.24.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 2 hours ago
10.24.17
Young U.S. Marine Fatally Stabbed In Hawaii After…
 6 hours ago
10.24.17
Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s…
 7 hours ago
10.24.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 7 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 8 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 9 hours ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 10 hours ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Watch As Teyana Taylor Fangirls Over Phone Call…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Photos