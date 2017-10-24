Fat Man’s Corner: Halloween Tips For Chunky Kids

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

10/24/17- There are things that parents need to know to make sure their chunky kids have the best Halloween ever. Like, don’t let them trick-or-treat on streets with hills!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

TJMS Does Halloween 8 photos Launch gallery TJMS Does Halloween 1. J. Anthony Brown as a character from the movie "Django". 1 of 8 2. Tom Joyner as The Joker. 2 of 8 3. Chris Paul as a character from the movie "Django". 3 of 8 4. Sybil Wilkes as a character from the movie "Django". 4 of 8 5. Huggy Lowdown as a character from the movie "Django". 5 of 8 6. Sybil Wilkes (middle) as the character "Two Face". 6 of 8 7. Chris Paul as The Penguin. 7 of 8 8. Roland Martin as "Ted". 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading TJMS Does Halloween TJMS Does Halloween

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!