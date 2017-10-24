TJMS
Home > TJMS

Tasha Smith Is Passionate About Directing!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment


When you hear “I’ve got 99 problems but a b**** ain’t one,” you think of the song by Hugo. But what if it made you think about an episode of a T.V. show?

That’s just what the T.V. show TALES does on BET. They take lyrics from hit songs and make mini-episodes from it!

“I’m excited about this episode and it’s really going to be powerful. Young people need to see it because they need to not be silent when it comes to police issues today,” exclaimed Tasha Smith.

She recently directed the episode “99 Problems” that airs on BET on October 24,2017. “It about a young couple within the Black Lives Matter movement. It’s so relevant to what’s going on right now, ” says Smith.

The beauty of this for Smith is being able to see her students perform in her works. “Payton Alex Smith is one of my student’s and he was so young and amazing,” she expressed. “I get a chance to direct them and work with them and see their work on screen.”

Smith is holding her actor’s workshop in Atlanta on October 27-29 and November 10-12 this year. For more information head over to www.tsaw.com.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Tasha Smith Is Passionate About Directing!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 3 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 3 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 4 hours ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 6 hours ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 19 hours ago
10.24.17
Watch As Teyana Taylor Fangirls Over Phone Call…
 19 hours ago
10.24.17
Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM
 21 hours ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 22 hours ago
10.24.17
All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
‘Young & The Restless’ Star Hospitalized After Threatening…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Hilarious: Kids Respond To The Original iPod!
 1 day ago
10.23.17
We Need A Janet Jackson Super Bowl Performance…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Jill Scott Shares Her Harvey Weinstein Story: ‘He…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Tyler Perry
‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween screaming all the…
 2 days ago
10.22.17
Photos