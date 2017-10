Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

10/24/17- Kris Jenner was trending on Twitter for dying her hair blonde! At 61 years old Huggy Lowdown says she’s trying to Keep Up With The Kardashians!

This is a rare blonde Kris Jenner. RT for seven years of good luck. pic.twitter.com/PfZKjLiDFt — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 23, 2017

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram



Sign Up For Our Newsletter!