Inside Her Story: Everyone Needs To Know Diarra Kilpatrick

Diarra Kilpatrick is a woman that everyone needs to know. She is an actress on the rise starring in a digital ABC tv show she created called American Koko that’s executive produced by Viola Davis.

“I play a woman named Akosua Millard who has recently recovered from angry black woman syndrome…She sometimes gets a little wrapped up in her anger and in society and media…She’s trying to fix America’s race problem including her own,” explains Kilpatrick.

Sounds like a great show, right? Check out her interview with Jacque Reid above!

