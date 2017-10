Bootsy Collins: ‘I Got Some Fresh Vibes For Your Behind’

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Bootsy Collins is back and with more funk! “I got some fresh vibes for your behind,” Collins said smoothly.

His new album World Wide Funk comes out on October 27,2017 and is packed with funk magic! “You got to give’em what they’re funking for,” expressed Collins.

