Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

Will Mary J. Blige Have To Pay Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs More Alimony?

The singer's estranged ex-husband is reportedly asking for $65,000 a month after a judge initially ordered Blige to pay $30,000.

HelloBeautiful Staff
Leave a comment

 

MARY J. BLIGE, HER HUSBAND, AND MARIA SHRIVER AT THE LAKERS GAME

Source: Philip Ramey Photography, LLC / Getty


The back and forth between R&B singer Mary J. Blige and her estranged ex-husband Kendu Isaacs rages on.

Court documents exclusively recovered by entertainment blog The Blast show that Isaacs is gearing up to request more spousal support from Blige.

RELATED: Mary J. Blige Ordered To Pay Spousal Support To Kendu Isaacs

Isaacs claims that his ability to make more income was shattered due to Blige bashing him in the press. Isaacs who was Blige’s former manager, claims that he’s been unable to find work since the couple filed for divorce, specifically pointing to two songs on Blige’s last album that back up his accusations, “Love Yourself” and “Set Me Free.”

Blige’s former lover says that since their split he was forced to leave their $8 million home to move into a 1,400 sq. ft. apartment in Los Angeles. Isaac’s is requesting $65,000 per month because he claims Blige has $275,476 available per month in income.

In June a judge ordered the singer to pay $30,000 in spousal support, making Isaac’s new request more than double the amount.

SOURCE: The Blast

DON’T MISS:

Mary J. Blige On Kendu Isaacs: ‘He’s A Con Artist That Suckered Me’

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Mary J Blige Brings Aqua Blue Fever to Miami

11 Photos Of Mary J. Blige Killing The Game Back In ’92

11 photos Launch gallery

11 Photos Of Mary J. Blige Killing The Game Back In ’92

Continue reading 11 Photos Of Mary J. Blige Killing The Game Back In ’92

11 Photos Of Mary J. Blige Killing The Game Back In ’92

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 3 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 3 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 4 hours ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 6 hours ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 19 hours ago
10.24.17
Watch As Teyana Taylor Fangirls Over Phone Call…
 19 hours ago
10.24.17
Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM
 21 hours ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 22 hours ago
10.24.17
All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
‘Young & The Restless’ Star Hospitalized After Threatening…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Hilarious: Kids Respond To The Original iPod!
 1 day ago
10.23.17
We Need A Janet Jackson Super Bowl Performance…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Jill Scott Shares Her Harvey Weinstein Story: ‘He…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Tyler Perry
‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween screaming all the…
 2 days ago
10.22.17
Photos