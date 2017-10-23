Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend

ICYMI: Howard's homecoming weekend was turnt up.

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Howard University is a federally ch

Source: The Washington Post / Getty


Thousands of HBCU grads descended upon the nation’s capital this past weekend for Howard University’s annual homecoming festivities.

The weekend was filled with Hennessy  libations, celeb cameos, all-day tailgating and late night club outings–AKA Black heaven.

While the whole weekend was memorable, there were a couple moments that went viral as the celebrations kicked off.

ICYMI, here are some of the most epic moments from Howard Homecoming weekend.

The Largest Swag Surf In History (Reportedly).

Fast Life Yungstaz crafted the unofficial Black anthem back in 2009. Used at every Black celebration to hype the crowd, the unanimous movements of the crowd symbolizes Black solidarity. Umoja. It was only befitting that ‘Swag surf’ was played for the alumni crowd. Even security joined in. Take a look:

A Q-Dog Gets Down On One Knee To Propose

#IssaMarriage! One Omega-Psi-Phi member chose to propose to his darling around his bruhs. @bosslady_K was showered with yellow flowers as her beau @kpough got down on one knee. Take a look:

#TSRProposalz 💍: Issa homecoming proposal!!! #HowardU Via: @bosslady__k @kpough

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Scorned Boyfriend Tries To Punch A Hole Through Car Window

Liquor and infidelity don’t go well together. But they seemed to have given one young man superhuman confidence to punch a whole through a car window. The man reportedly caught his girl in a car with another man and lost it. See below:

https://twitter.com/Smiley_Flystr8/status/921993898108563457/video/1

Lil Kim Does The Lil Kim Dance

Queen B Lil Kim performed her signature dance while rapping the lyrics to her track ‘Quiet Storm.’

#PressPlay #LilKim shut it down last night at #HUHomecoming! 🎥: @single_life_too_dope

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

RELATED LINKS

Police Give The ‘All Clear’ After Investigating Report Of Active Shooter At Howard University

School Officials Apologize After Teacher Releases Photo Of Black Student On A Leash

Mississippi School To Swap Confederate Leader’s Name For Barack Obama’s

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 3 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 3 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 4 hours ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 6 hours ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 19 hours ago
10.24.17
Watch As Teyana Taylor Fangirls Over Phone Call…
 19 hours ago
10.24.17
Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM
 21 hours ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 22 hours ago
10.24.17
All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
‘Young & The Restless’ Star Hospitalized After Threatening…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Hilarious: Kids Respond To The Original iPod!
 1 day ago
10.23.17
We Need A Janet Jackson Super Bowl Performance…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Jill Scott Shares Her Harvey Weinstein Story: ‘He…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Tyler Perry
‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween screaming all the…
 2 days ago
10.22.17
Photos