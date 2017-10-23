All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend

Source: The Washington Post / Getty
Thousands of HBCU grads descended upon the nation’s capital this past weekend for Howard University’s annual homecoming festivities.
The weekend was filled with
Hennessy libations, celeb cameos, all-day tailgating and late night club outings–AKA Black heaven.
While the whole weekend was memorable, there were a couple moments that went viral as the celebrations kicked off.
ICYMI, here are some of the most epic moments from Howard Homecoming weekend.
The Largest Swag Surf In History (Reportedly).
Fast Life Yungstaz crafted the unofficial Black anthem back in 2009. Used at every Black celebration to hype the crowd, the unanimous movements of the crowd symbolizes Black solidarity. Umoja. It was only befitting that ‘Swag surf’ was played for the alumni crowd. Even security joined in. Take a look:
A Q-Dog Gets Down On One Knee To Propose
#IssaMarriage! One Omega-Psi-Phi member chose to propose to his darling around his bruhs. @bosslady_K was showered with yellow flowers as her beau @kpough got down on one knee. Take a look:
Scorned Boyfriend Tries To Punch A Hole Through Car Window
Liquor and infidelity don’t go well together. But they seemed to have given one young man superhuman confidence to punch a whole through a car window. The man reportedly caught his girl in a car with another man and lost it. See below:
https://twitter.com/Smiley_Flystr8/status/921993898108563457/video/1
Lil Kim Does The Lil Kim Dance
Queen B Lil Kim performed her signature dance while rapping the lyrics to her track ‘Quiet Storm.’
