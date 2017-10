An Ahaaaaa Moment: Trump’s White House Asked Americans What They’d Do With a Raise?

The Trump administration took to Twitter asking users “What they would do with a 4,000 raise”? His administration is trying to gain support to overhaul the American tax system. Some on Capitol Hill feel that it would give tax breaks to the rich, many responding said they’d donate $4,000 to whoever runs against Trump in 2020, pay for health care, and support causes and organizations. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders promised to reveal the results during her daily briefing Monday afternoon. Will she be truthful and forthright? It appears the move backfired social media was none too kind to the Press Secretary’s request!!

What would your family do w/ a $4,000 raise from the President’s tax cut plan? REPLY & I’ll share your family’s story in the press briefing — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) October 23, 2017

Donate to any candidate opposing our psychopath in chief — LoKo (@lkoniski) October 23, 2017

Maybe the lucky ones who get $4k will use it to pay for healthcare for their children now that they don't have CHIP. — PaulMBourdett (@PaulMBourdett) October 23, 2017

Maybe I'll send it to Puerto Rico & USVI so they can put it toward electricity & water. Or I'll send cases of water to Flint. — Jen Talley (@jenunexpected) October 23, 2017

More News:

Jemele Hill Says She’s Not Mad At ESPN And That She ‘Deserved The Suspension’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: