Roland Martin: Atlanta Mayoral Race Update

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Atlanta’s Mayoral Race candidates are going head to head as they race towards the November 7, 2017, election race. On October 22, 2017, the city hosted a debate between candidates that got heated. Roland Martin talks with journalist Condace Pressley about it.

Martin says that there hasn’t been a,”White mayor in Atlanta since 1973.” This can be a major turn of events in the city if it happens.

“You saw candid squaring off in an effort to solidify votes in their communities,” explained Pressley of the candidates. Candidates didn’t hold back during the date.

The debate proves just how important this race is and the need for people to vote on November 7, 2017.

