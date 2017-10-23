TJMS
Home > TJMS

Huggy Lowdown: Do You Like Your Jersey Burnt Or Folded?

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment


10/23/17- Upset over missing his first segment, Huggy Lowdown explains the difference between Black and White LeBron James fans and the state of their jerseys!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

HILARIOUS: The Best Memes About LeBron Signing With The Cavaliers!

16 photos Launch gallery

HILARIOUS: The Best Memes About LeBron Signing With The Cavaliers!

Continue reading HILARIOUS: The Best Memes About LeBron Signing With The Cavaliers!

HILARIOUS: The Best Memes About LeBron Signing With The Cavaliers!


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 3 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 3 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 4 hours ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 6 hours ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 19 hours ago
10.24.17
Watch As Teyana Taylor Fangirls Over Phone Call…
 19 hours ago
10.24.17
Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM
 21 hours ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 22 hours ago
10.24.17
All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
‘Young & The Restless’ Star Hospitalized After Threatening…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Hilarious: Kids Respond To The Original iPod!
 1 day ago
10.23.17
We Need A Janet Jackson Super Bowl Performance…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Jill Scott Shares Her Harvey Weinstein Story: ‘He…
 2 days ago
10.23.17
Tyler Perry
‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween screaming all the…
 2 days ago
10.22.17
Photos