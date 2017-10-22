Racist, Simulated Sex Assault Video Sparks Investigation Of Middle School Football Team

A racially charged video posted on social media has parents and civil rights activists in Henrico County, Virginia calling for criminal charges.
WWBT-TV confirms that Henrico Police launched an investigation into the group of Short Pump Middle School football players behind the video to determine whether to file charges.
The video, which appeared on Snapchat, purportedly shows the White students pinning down their Black teammates on the locker room floor and benches while they dry hump them and yell racist comments. Text accompanying the video reads: “We gona (expletive) the black outta these African-American children from Uganda,” WTVR-TV reported.
Denisha Potts, vice president and interim education chair for the NAACP Chesterfield Branch, said in a statement that school officials must suspend the students, WWBT reported.
“It is my expectation that the students involved in this hateful act will face criminal charges appropriate to state and federal law. This blatant act of misconduct should not be tolerated in any of our school districts,” she added.
Meanwhile, the team has forfeited its season, according to WTVR. However, the coaches will hold practices and discuss sexual harassment, racial intolerance and accountability with the players. The principal, Thomas McAuley, called the video “appalling, disturbing, and inexcusable,” in a letter to parents.
Scolding the students doesn’t go far enough, Lorraine Wright with the “I Vote for Me” human rights group, told WWBT.
“What we will be doing is filing a federal complaint with the office of civil rights,” she said. “Clearly, the intent was to dehumanize the boy of color, and that’s something we can’t sweep under the rug and mischaracterize as ‘offensive and wrong’ because it was way beyond that.”
SOURCE: WWBT-TV, WTVR-TV
SEE ALSO:
White Idaho Football Player, Who Sexually Assaulted Mentally Disabled Black Teammate, Avoids Jail With Plea Deal
NAACP Calls For Hate Crime Probe After Black Student Claims White Teammates Tied A Noose Around His Neck
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25