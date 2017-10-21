Gucci Mane’s Brother: ‘He Didn’t Invite Me Or Our Mom To His Wedding’

The rapper's youngest bro Nate says has no idea why he and their mother, Vicky, weren't on the guest list for the $1 million affair.

Foxy NC Staff
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Rich Fury / Getty


While Gucci Mane and his beautiful wife Keyshia Ka’oir invited hundreds to their lavish wedding this week, there were a few folks missing—the rapper’s youngest brother and mother!

According to TMZ, brother Nate says he has no idea why the rapper left him and their mom, Vicky, off the guest list to the couple’s $1 million affair at Miami’s Four Seasons Hotel.

“He didn’t let me go to the wedding,” Nate said. “I’m happy for him. He went through hell to get to paradise where he at now. Me or my mom didn’t go. We still reflect on it. That’s just another chapter we have to close in our life.” 

Nate says he feels ‘bad” about being left out of such an important milestone for his brother.

“I feel real bad Ra[dric] didn’t invite me to his wedding. I really wanted to be there for him. Just as a brother standpoint. Just to support you, guide you, however you need me to. Just as a brother. You know, I am my brother’s keeper. For me not to be invited, I don’t know how to feel. I thought I knowed you, But I don’t even know you.”

Nate added: “It’s hard because, I don’t know, she don’t know. Left us in…ghost.”

Gucci doesn’t seem to be mad at his entire family because as TMZ noted, one of his other brothers served as his best man.

Take a look at Nate’s interview below:

 

We hope they can all work this out and get past it!

