[WATCH] Taraji P. Henson Is Electrifying In New Trailer For Tyler Perry’s ‘Acrimony’

The upcoming infidelity thriller is slated to debut next March. We can't wait!

Foxy NC Staff
From playing the boisterous Cookie Lyon to the quiet yet strong Katherine Johnson, it’s clear that Taraji PHenson has serious range when it comes to her acting. But the new trailer for Tyler Perry’s upcoming film Acrimony, shows us a Taraji we’ve NEVER seen before!

According to Variety, the 47-year-old actress plays faithful wife Melinda, who’s sick of her lying husband of 18 years (Lyriq Bent) and begins to lose it when she finally finds out he is betraying her. 

In the new trailer, we see a brief timeline of how the couple met and how their relationship grew over time before Melinda starts to suspect that something isn’t right with their once storybook marriage. She then follows her husband and learns he’s leading a double life and is even engaged to another woman!

Slowly, Melinda starts to unravel—and by the looks of it, Henson put EVERYTHING into this performance!

Directed by Perry, Acrimony is slated to debut on March 30, 2018.

As we previously reportedthis isn’t the first time the duo has worked together: There was 2008’s The Family That Preys and 2009’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself.

Next year seems to be a big year for Perrywho has a second film he directed coming out: Tyler Perry’s A Madea Family Funeral. Set to be released on Aug. 3, the comedy centers on a joyous family reunion that becomes a nightmare as Madea and the crew travel to backwoods Georgia, where they find themselves unexpectedly planning a funeral that might unveil unsavory family secrets. 

He was also recently cast to play Colin Powell in the upcoming 2018 Dick Cheney biopic.

Henson is pretty busy too

Not only will she be working on the fourth season of her hit show Empire, she’ll also be starring in the upcoming thriller Proud Mary and will be getting her own star on the coveted Hollywood Walk of Fame

We see you Taraji!!!

Photos