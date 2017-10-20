Taraji P. Henson Is Doing Here Thang!

Taraji P. Henson is staring in two movies in the first 3 months of 2018! In January, she will be staring the movie Proud Mary. According to IMDB.com, Henson plays Mary, a hitwoman working for an organized crime family in Boston. Mary’s life is completely turned around when she meets a young boy whose path she crosses when a professional hit goes awry.

Sounds interesting. Can’t wait to see Taraji kicking butt! Proud Mary hits theaters on January 12th.

March brings another leading role for Henson. In the movie, Acrimony, she plays A faithful wife tired of standing by her devious husband is enraged when it becomes clear she has been betrayed, according to IMDB.com. This is a Tyler Perry movie so that means drama but this one looks really dark and twisted.

We might have seen this story before, but with Henson & Perry who knows what kind of twist and turns will happen in this movie. Acrimony hits theaters on March 30th.

